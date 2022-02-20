WATCH NOW: 2022 Kenosha Bridal Showcase spotlights ideas for planning your perfect day to tie the knot

An annual bridal show in Downtown Kenosha attracted happy couples and wedding planners alike seeking ideas for the perfect way to tie the knot.

The 2022 Kenosha Bridal Showcase was the place to be Sunday as 250 people flocked to take in all that vendors had to offer.

Upper East, 622 58th St., which opened in 2020, was the venue for the bridal expo organized by Wisconn Valley Media Group. Sponsors include the Kenosha News, The Delta Marriott Racine and Rasmussen Diamonds. It marked the third year for the Kenosha showcase.

The event featured 30 vendors from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Vendors offered wedding goods and services from cakes and reception fare, to invitations, decorations, photography and men’s wear. They also served up free food samples and the event included a cash bar.

Kasey Mylan of Milwaukee said she is planning a fall wedding in the Kenosha area where her parents live and where she and her fiancé will be getting married.

“It’s nice to talk to someone to see exactly what they would offer,” she said after talking with vendors that handle the “day of” wedding details and invitations. Mylan is getting married on Sept. 17 and has a unique theme for her wedding – of the two-wheeled variety.

“Our theme is actually bicycles. My fiancé and I are really big into cycling. Where we live there’s a ton of bike paths and trails and roads. So, I’ve got cute little table number holders that have little bicycles on them and a couple other fun things like that just to incorporate something different into our wedding. Other than that, it will just be classic, elegant,” she said.

Friends Ana Schmidt and Demi Moore (yes, her real name), both of Kenosha, stopped in to find out ideas for planning their weddings.

“We wanted to get a feel for what to expect and different kinds of things we’re thinking about, different venues, different vendors,” Schmidt said. “I think it has been very helpful. There’s been maybe a lot of things I haven’t thought about necessarily.”

Both are looking forward to nature-themed nuptials. While Moore is expected to be married this summer, Schmidt said her wedding is still at least a year and a half to two years out.

“I like to take things slow,” said Schmidt.

The Wisconn Valley Media Group also organized the Racine Bridal Showcase that took place Feb. 6 and the Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase to be held March 6.

