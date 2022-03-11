WATCH NOW: 2022 Kenosha Home and Health Expo this weekend

Need a new roof? Considering a facelift for your kitchen? How about an in-ground pool for summer fun?

All this and more — even free hearing tests — will once again be on offer this weekend at the annual Kenosha Home and Health Expo.

Sponsored by the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce, the two-day event reprises the Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the first time since 2020.

Over 110 vendors signed on for the Expo with more coming in, according to Dave Strash, Expo committee chair and president, Kenosha Chamber of Commerce.

Area organizations, companies and agencies will display and demonstrate goods and services. Some may offer on-the-spot wellness checks.

It is the 31st year of the Expo with the first once taking place in 1992.

The annual Home and Health Expo was one of the last live events held just prior to the 2020 pandemic lockdown. A spring Expo was not held indoors last year, but last summer an abbreviated version of the event was held on the grounds of the Kenosha YMCA, featuring 60 vendors.

“It was an attempt to get people back out and about, in a safe fashion, and show that our business community was still there for all of Kenosha and the surrounding area,” Strash said.

Entertainment, food

As in the past, this weekend’s Expo will offer entertainment as well as food for purchase.

Featured entertainment will include two dance troupes, an exercise workout program, the Kenosha Police Department dogs, and Riggs, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department dog injured in the line of duty. There will also be a fashion show by Shel’s Bridal highlighting prom fashion.

Details of food court options are still in progress but earlier this week included the Parkside Food Services as well as Nothing Bundt Cakes, Strash said.

As in previous years, the Expo will offer The Great Kenosha Raffle. Expo-goers can purchase raffle tickets to win gift cards, and baskets donated by area organizations.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Program. “The foundation gives away a minimum of four $2,500 scholarships per year,” Strash said.

New event uses selfies

Each year the committee looks for an audience participation activity. This year’s activity blends smart phone technology with an old school raffle for prizes sponsored by Haribo of America.

To participate Expo-goers take selfies at a designated area and throughout the Expo and post them on social media.

“If they post to Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram and hashtag them at #Expo22 we will be able to see them and each post becomes a drawing entry,” Strash said. All entries will be written on slips of paper with the winners drawn “old school style” from a hat, he said.

The plan is to hold the drawing on Facebook live, Strash said.

Prizes for the “Selfie Contest” include $250 in cash and overnight stays at local hotels.

“This will be exciting and maybe something we do every year,” he said.

