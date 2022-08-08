WATCH NOW: 3 more games: Kenosha Kingfish heading toward home plate and they'll be streaming nationally on ESPN+

We’d say our Kenosha Kingfish are in the homestretch, but we hate to mix up our sports metaphors.

Instead, let’s say the local Northwoods League baseball team has rounded third base and is barreling toward home plate.

With just three home games left in the 2022 season, the Kingfish are looking to end the summer on a high note, said team co-owner Bill Fanning.

As a bonus, the Tuesday and Wednesday games will be streamed on national TV through the ESPN+ streaming service.

“We’ve been begging this entire season to get on TV,” Fanning said, after the Northwoods League signed a deal with ESPN+ to show games.

To boost the team’s chances of getting on ESPN+, he said, “We did some work to upgrade the lighting system here and are working to really fill the stands for those games.”

It must have worked.

Saturday’s sold-out game was broadcast on ESPN+, a last-minute decision, Fanning said.

“We’re all really excited about all this,” he said. “We had a full house with 3,000 fans here on Saturday, and the crowd atmosphere was really great. It translated well on TV.”

ESPN+ “takes our regular webcast feed,” Fanning said, adding that getting selected by the national streaming service “is a feather in our cap for our broadcasting team. It also gets some recognition nationally for the team.”

Saturday’s game also featured a 50th anniversary vow renewal ceremony with local couple Kurt and Terri Wruck.

“That was really awesome,” Fanning said. “Everyone had a good time with that.”

While he can’t promise more on-field weddings or anniversary celebrations, Fanning is excited about the special features planned for the team’s final three home games:

“Summerween” on Tuesday, Aug. 9: “This is our Halloween celebration,” said, “and we encourage people to come to the game in costume.” Kids can look for trick-or-treat candy throughout the stadium and can take part in a scavenger hunt. There will also be costume contests (with prizes!) for children and for adults.

“Bark in the Park” on Wednesday, Aug. 10: This is the third and final “Bark in the Park” game this season. “We sold a special Puppy Pass this season for the three dog-friendly games,” Fanning said. “It’s been really fun this summer. We expect 60-75 dogs in the ballpark on Wednesday.” One of those dogs will be Bubba, the team’s Ballpark dog, who has been making special appearances this season.

“Fan Appreciation Night” on Thursday, Aug. 11: “We’ll be handing out team posters and clearing out all our promotional items,” Fanning said with a laugh. “We don’t even know yet what we’ll be handing out, so expect some Mystery Prizes for fans.”

After a rookie summer with the Kingfish — that included the team’s mascot going viral after a collision with Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon during last month’s Celebrity Softball Game at Simmons Field — Fanning is looking ahead to more good times in 2023.

“We’ve had great crowds all season, with our attendance averaging 2,100 fans each night,” he said.

After giving credit “to the phenomenal staff here,” Fanning said he’s already making plans for next year.

“We’re excited to come back and have more fun.”