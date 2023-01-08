In Silver Lake, area residents can step back in time to an era of arcade machines, Walkman cassette players, VHS tapes and, most importantly, pizza.

Blast From the Past Pizza opened on Black Friday at 101 S 2nd St., offering pizza, sandwiches, 1980s-themed cocktails and an arcade room for customers.

The ’80s-themed pizzeria is a love letter to the childhoods of Kenosha natives Robert and Crystal Hayes, the husband and wife duo who started the business together.

Although new to the restaurant business, they said they’ve had the idea for an ’80s-themed business of some kind of a while now, but weren’t sure at first what to do. They considered an arcade and even a roller-skate rink before they hit on pizza.

“We knew we wanted to do something ’80s-themed,” Crystal said. “The whole pizza thing, everyone loves pizza. Our fondest memories were with pizza.”

In January of 2022, Crystal said they pushed forward with the ’80s-themed pizza restaurant, combining many of the things they’ve always loved.

“We’ve always worked for someone else,” Robert said. “This year we decided to work for ourselves.”

When the building, a former Silver Lakes bank, came up for sale they jumped at the opportunity. Robert said both the location and restaurant tie back into Kenosha’s history. A former local bank, the pizzeria’s interior now features several decorations from former Kenosha landmarks, including the now demolished drive-in theater.

During renovations, Crystal said they even learned one of the workers once owned a pizzeria in the same building, decades ago.

The theme might be 1980s but the interior is brand new, with about 10 weeks of renovations spent redoing the dining area from floor to ceiling. The bright blue walls are decorated with memorabilia of the era, from a life-size E.T. prop to a very much oversized Alvin the Chipmunk statue.

An arcade, with an array of retro-style arcade machines, sits in the building’s historic bank vault, complete with a display bank vault door. Customers can take their best shot at some arcade classics, if they’ve got the quarters, while enjoying ’80s-themed cocktails.

“We miss our childhoods, so if we can bring even a little part back, that’s nice,” Crystal said.

The response so far has been good, particularly with locals, Robert said, and they hope to draw in more people from Kenosha as time goes on.

Future plans, such as a second location farther east, are on the backburner for now.

“Starting off, being new, we know we have to get our feet on the ground first,” Crystal said.

Despite the new business, the family still has opportunities to enjoy each other’s company, with their youngest son helping with the business outside of school.

“We don’t lose family time, it’s a demanding industry, but we still have time together,” Crystal said.

Blast From the Past Pizza is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and weekends from noon to 9 p.m., and currently offers dine-in and carry out. Information on the menu, hours and more can be found online at blastfromthepastpizza.com, or by calling 262-885-5065.