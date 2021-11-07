WATCH NOW: A better kenoshanews.com is coming your way

In this season of change, here’s a transition we’re really excited to tell you about. A fresh new look is coming to kenoshanews.com, our website and digital platform.

Starting Wednesday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

It also far better showcases the visuals-rich multimedia and video journalism we produce.

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide of our communities. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

You’ll also see more local news appear at more regular intervals as the site doesn’t limit us to a static presentation.

And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

