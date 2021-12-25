WATCH NOW: A decade of Christmas: Kenosha woman builds 7-foot-tall gingerbread house

Every winter for the past decade, 73-year-old Kathleen Sanders’ living room has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Whether it’s an entirely edible Christmas tree, a carousel or a giant Mickey Mouse jack-in-a-box, Sanders has made going all out with decorating into a family tradition.

This year, she spent the last three months building a supersized, 7-foot-tall gingerbread house, complete with a gumdrop roof.

“The kids can eat it, if they want,” Sanders joked. “I like to try and surprise them.”

Sanders, who was born and raised in Kenosha, said that the seed for the tradition was planted years ago, when she was a child. One Christmas, she said her father brought home a pink Christmas tree, shocking Kathleen and her brother.

“We were just flabbergasted. We never forgot that,” she said.

Years later, Sanders said she was talking with her brother when they got the idea for a little friendly competition. In the spirit of the pink Christmas tree their father had brought home, they would create their own unique Christmas decorations.

After her brother died, Sanders continued the tradition, always spending months to create some unique, fantastical display. A decade of decorations later, she’s still going.

“I keep it going, and the kids and grandkids really look forward to it,” Sanders said.

Lots of candy

This year’s gingerbread house required over 800 graham crackers covering a Styrofoam frame, meant to keep the structure lightweight. Despite this, Sanders said each section of the roof weighed over 40 pounds, heavy enough to require her to bite the bullet and ask for some help lifting them.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy,” Sanders said, laughing.

The weight makes sense, though, with a gumdrop roof of 5,490 marshmallows topped by another 5,490 gumdrops. Construction additionally required four dozen eggs and six pounds of powdered sugar.

Over 1,300 Christmas lights pulse in time to a playlist of holiday music, and inside stands a half-sized singing and dancing Santa Claus warming himself up next to a small fireplace and Christmas tree.

Sanders said she went all out, partially because she worries she won’t be able to keep up the tradition in the coming years.

“I just want to keep doing it as long as possible,” she said. “But if this was my last one, I wanted to make sure it was a good one.”

The project took months, starting in October and continuing until just last weekend, Sanders said.

“It’s been countless hours,” she said.

Sanders, who hosts her family’s Christmas celebrations each year for her kids and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren, said she loved that they all enjoy coming to her home for Christmas and wanted to give them plenty of holiday memories to cherish.

“I want them to remember Christmas,” she said.

And if she ends up making a new decoration next year, Sanders will certainly have her work cut out for her.

“I don’t know how I’d outdo this,” she said, laughing.

