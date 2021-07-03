WATCH NOW: A full day (and night) of July 4th fun

Happy birthday, America.
Now, who’s ready to party?
Kenosha goes all out today, with everything from live music and carnival rides to dogs making high jumps into a swimming pool at the harbor.
Here’s a rundown on what’s going on today.
Read all the way through the story to find out how to take FREE public transportation to the Downtown events, which is a much better option than trying to drive around the busy area today.
Let’s ride!
The Rainbow Valley Carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, with carnival rides and games and “healthy” carnival food. (We suggest holding off on riding the Tilt-a-Whirl if you’ve just wolfed down a corn dog and funnel cake.) This year, the carnival is set up in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.
The carnival is just one part of the “Celebrate America” festival, with music and food vendors along the Kenosha harbor.
Diving dogs!
Dock Dogs — with canines jumping into a swimming pool to take part in different competitions — is across from the carnival, in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.
Dock Dog’s “Big Air” competitions are 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. today. The finals of this jumping competition are 7 tonight.
Today at 4:30 p.m. is the Dock Dog’s “Speed Retrieve” competition, with dogs racing against the clock as they swim to the end of the 40-foot pool and retrieve a designated object.
Anyone can bring their dog to take part in Dock Dogs. You can register in advance online (at dockdogs.com) or in person starting at 10 a.m. Note: The dogs must be at least 6 months old.
Live music
There are two stages with live music at “Celebrate America,” set up along the harbor “where city hosted its Tall Ships Festival in 2019,” said Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison person, who organizes city events.
Shoreline East Stage lineup: Vertigo (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Smolens Trio (3:15 to 5:15 p.m.), Flat Creek Hwy (6 to 8 p.m.) and Deja Vu (8:30 to 10:45 p.m.).
Shoreline West Stage lineup: Simply Sound (1 to 3:30 p.m.), Tap Room All Stars (3:45 to 5:45 p.m.), Perfecting Gravity (6:15 to 8:15 p.m.) and In the Stix Band, a Styx tribute band (7:45 to 9:15 and 10 to 10:45 p.m.).
Backyard Blast at Kemper
The Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is hosting a free backyard Independence Day 2021 celebration, taking advantage of the venue’s Downtown lakefront location.
“We are hosting a family event that will end with a spectacular City of Kenosha fireworks watch party in the soccer field between the Kemper Center and the Anderson Arts Center,” said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper.
Live music will be performed by Kharma Shotgun (2 to 5 p.m.) and Grooveline (playing soul, R&B and funk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.)
Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. Food vendors include SuperNova Artisan Lemonade, Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Captain Mike’s Galley, Blu Popper, Riley’s Red Hots and Snowballs shaved ice. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.
Somers parade
The Village and Town of Somers are hosting their 55th annual Independence Day Parade, stepping off at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Staging will be at Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St. (Highway E) from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The parade route covers 1.3 miles on Highway E, from Shoreland High School heading east to to Somers Elementary. The theme is “Somers 4th A Good Ol ’Hometown Parade.” (Note: There is no ice cream social after the parade this year.)
Fireworks
After a weekend packed with activities, the holiday celebration wraps up with the Kenosha fireworks show, starting about 9:30 tonight.
“The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown,” Kochman said, “with good viewing places along the lakefront, including Pennoyer Park.”
Free shuttles and streetcars
People are encouraged to park Downtown — including the new parking ramp on Eighth Avenue and 56th Street — and ride a free shuttle or streetcar to points of interest.
NOTE: Everyone must wear a face mask when riding public transportation, including the streetcar and trolley, due to Transportation Security Administration regulations.
Kenosha’s rubber-tired trolley will not be running its regular lakefront route on July 4. Instead, the trolley will shuttle people free of charge between the transit center and Carthage College, via Seventh Avenue, Alford Park Drive and Sheridan Road. Hours of operation are 2 to 11 p.m. on July 4.
Another free shuttle service offers access to Simmons Island on July 4. People are welcome to park near the transit center, 724 54th St., and hop on the Simmons Island shuttle. The July 4 shuttle operates from 2 to 11 p.m. in a 15-minute loop form the transit center to a drop off point at Simmons Island Park.
Free streetcar service will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4, passing the HarborPark area east of the museums (popular for fireworks viewing) and along the harbor, where the Celebrate America festival is taking place