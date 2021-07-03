WATCH NOW: A full day (and night) of July 4th fun

Happy birthday, America.

Now, who’s ready to party?

Kenosha goes all out today, with everything from live music and carnival rides to dogs making high jumps into a swimming pool at the harbor.

Here’s a rundown on what’s going on today.

Read all the way through the story to find out how to take FREE public transportation to the Downtown events, which is a much better option than trying to drive around the busy area today.

Let’s ride!

The Rainbow Valley Carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, with carnival rides and games and “healthy” carnival food. (We suggest holding off on riding the Tilt-a-Whirl if you’ve just wolfed down a corn dog and funnel cake.) This year, the carnival is set up in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.

The carnival is just one part of the “Celebrate America” festival, with music and food vendors along the Kenosha harbor.

Diving dogs!