WATCH NOW: A giant lineup of events in greater Kenosha draws crowds

Executive Director TJ Leveque said this is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year and was pleased by the early crowd.

“I think people are ready to head out,” Leveque said, add there were 50 artisans peppered throughout the grounds for the 29th annual event.

Last year’s virtual art fair did as well as a typical rainy-day art fair at the nature sanctuary

Jane Laudner, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, said she has attended as many of the fairs as she could over the years and is glad it could be held again.

“It combines my too favorite things — art and nature,” Laudner said. “It is just such as beautiful setting and the artists are so talented.”

Joy Buttke, of Paris, Michelle Murray, of Union Grove, and Crystal Tuchalski, of Kenosha, were among those visiting the art fair for the first time. They decided to bring Crystal to the event to celebrate her birthday.

“I’ve been here before, not just for the art fair,” Murray said. “We want to get our and enjoy the beautiful weather before winter comes and we’re all confined to our houses again.”

