WATCH NOW: A giant lineup of events in greater Kenosha draws crowds

Hitting all the fairs and festivals east of I-94 in Kenosha County Saturday would have certainly involved some advance logistical planning to accomplish.
From the largest art fair of the season and a fall festival with giant pumpkins to emergency services safety fairs with colossal apparatus, there was no shortage of “big” events.
Fall Festival
Those venturing to the Downtown farmers markets this week had the bonus Fall Festival events to enjoy, including the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off at noon, with growers vying for a $1,500 prize for the heaviest pumpkin.
Caleb Jacobus, of Soldier’s Grove, Wis., took the prize with a 1,618-pounder. Jim Ford, of Bristol, came in second at 1,506 pounds.
Early patrons were able to catch a glimpse of the gargantuan gourds being unloaded from trailers using a forklift.
“I’ve always wondered how they got them here,” Stacey Strother, of Pleasant Prairie, said. “They look alien.”
Ford, who first pitched the idea of adding the giant pumpkin weigh-off to city leaders six years ago, said this mammoth variety can gain as much as 50 pounds per day peak season. Several of the pumpkins at the event Saturday topped 1,000 pounds.
“The maximum I got to this year was 42 pounds per day,” Ford said, adding the estimate is based on several measurements.
Ford started his seed indoors and moved the plants outdoors in April. The ground was heated with coils buried 8 inches deep and fans were used to help control moisture on the pumpkins.
“It was very hot in the beginning and we had problems we pollination,” Ford said of this year’s crop. “I had to water more this year, but in a sense that is good because I could control the amount.”
Ford took first place in 2020 at a festival in Altoona, Wis., with a 2,015-pounder.
“My first thought is, ‘What do you do with that after this?’” Victoria Hill, of Kenosha, asked.
Ford said some are sold to farmers to attract visitors to their markets and some are used in fundraisers or for stunts. They are not typically eaten.
“If I were on a desert island and all there was to eat were giant pumpkins and coconuts, I’d eat the coconut,” Ford said.
The Fall Festival also included children’s games and activities, food and craft vendors, and live music.
Walk in the Woods Art Fair
The return of the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum’s Walk in the Woods Art Fair Saturday also attracted a large crowd, with dozens arriving before the official 10 a.m. opening.
Executive Director TJ Leveque said this is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year and was pleased by the early crowd.
“I think people are ready to head out,” Leveque said, add there were 50 artisans peppered throughout the grounds for the 29th annual event.
Last year’s virtual art fair did as well as a typical rainy-day art fair at the nature sanctuary
Jane Laudner, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, said she has attended as many of the fairs as she could over the years and is glad it could be held again.
“It combines my too favorite things — art and nature,” Laudner said. “It is just such as beautiful setting and the artists are so talented.”
Joy Buttke, of Paris, Michelle Murray, of Union Grove, and Crystal Tuchalski, of Kenosha, were among those visiting the art fair for the first time. They decided to bring Crystal to the event to celebrate her birthday.
“I’ve been here before, not just for the art fair,” Murray said. “We want to get our and enjoy the beautiful weather before winter comes and we’re all confined to our houses again.”
Safety fairs
Those wishing to take in as much as the area had to offer perhaps started the day at the Somers Fire & Rescue Safety Fair, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., in the Town of Somers.
Sharon Ciskowski, of Pleasant Prairie, arrived early with her children Jackson, 4, and Charlotte, 2, to see the firetrucks in Somers before heading to an event at the library.
Angela Lasecki, secretary of the Somers Fire & Rescue Association, gave Jackson and Charlotte firefighter helmets and a bag of goodies.
Lasecki said when the county moved its safety fair (formerly held in the Sam’s Club parking lot) to the Kenosha County Fair this year, the association decided to hold a local event.
Fire and rescue equipment, Kenosha County Department of Public Works equipment and Sheriff’s Department vehicles were on display. The Flight for Life Helicopter was scheduled to land at Uke’s during the event, which features food trucks and a performance by the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association. COVID-19 vaccinations were also available at the event.
It was one of two safety fairs held Saturday. Safety Day in the Prairie, another free event, featured tours of Pleasant Prairie’s Fire Station No. 1, a K9 demonstration by the Police Department and refreshments.
The Pleasant Prairie event also included a short ceremony to recognize outstanding and longstanding fire and rescue personnel.
Great Lakes Brew Fest
The day’s activities culminated with the Great Lakes Brew Fest, held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at HarborPark Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. The event featured beers from home brewers as well as commercially available craft beers.