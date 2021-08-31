WATCH NOW: A Life Remembered, Kay Wikel stood for peace, equity and justice for all

Kay Wikel stood for peace and equity and was good at getting others to stand with her.
For over 50 years she made a difference in the Kenosha community as a member of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, the NAACP and a founding member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
She walked to raise hunger awareness, set the pace for Shalom Center fundraising, spearheaded social justice projects and was an early adopter of recycling efforts.
As important as her participation was her skill at rallying others, said friends and family.
“Kay was never an ‘in name only’ committee member,” said Patti Fitchett, longtime friend and member of Bradford Community Church. “She did the hard work of forming connections and finding consensus. She never took the shortcut or the easy way out. She stayed for the whole battle.”
“Kay always took the time to be well versed in her choices and committed 110% (at least) to causes she believed in,” said former daughter-in-law Alicia Chovan.
“She had strong passions and was very intentional,” said her husband, Denis Wikel. “She had a high sense of social responsibility.”
Edna Kay Wikel, who went by Kay, died Aug. 4 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House at age 83.
She was born in Vandalia, Ill., July 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Warren and Ruby Diveley. There she attended local schools and graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1956.
In 1960, she received her bachelor of science degree in education from Southern Illinois University. She received her master’s degree in education from National Louis University in 1985.
She was employed for 24 non-consecutive years with Kenosha Unified School District starting in 1964, ending in 1998 with a 10-year hiatus from 1968-1978.
In 1958, she married William Wade and they moved to Kenosha in 1964. They had three sons, Michael, David, and Garrett. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1981.
Kay and Denis met through social justice activities sponsored by Bradford Unitarian Universalist Church in 1989 and they married in 1997.
Serving community
As an educator, Kay gravitated to students in need, said Denis. ”Early on she made a career choice to work with underprivileged kids.” He said that a highlight of her career was teaching in the first summer Head Start program in 1965.
Her community engagement spanned the Planned Parenthood steering committee, the CROP Walk for Hunger and involvement with Kenoshans for Peace.
In the 1980s she began volunteering for the Shalom Center soup kitchen and 1991 she and Denis attended the first Interfaith Network Nightly Shelter program volunteer training. Kay and Denis also made significant financial contributions to fund the permanent homeless shelter.
“Kay was everywhere, whether it was homelessness, voter rights, any type of racial disparity; immigration, people with disabilities,” said Veronica King, former president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
“Anything that had to do with social justice she was in the mix,” King said.
Wikel’s choice of faith community reinforced her work for social justice.
In 1966 Kay became involved in the Unitarian Universalist Church, first in Racine and then at Bradford Community Church in Kenosha. She chaired the church’s capital campaign in 1993, which allowed the congregation to purchase the original Unitarian Church building on Eighth Avenue.
“She was a fierce advocate for engaging the congregation in justice work and a longtime archivist for the congregation,” said the Rev. Erik Carlson, Bradford UU pastor.
“She remained committed to the future of the church and the belief that Kenosha and the world would be better off for all of our efforts,” he said.
Coordinating efforts
To maximize the impact of causes she embraced, Kay often assumed the role of volunteer coordinator.
“Kay was the lady in the back of the room with the (volunteer sign up) clipboard,” noted Denis. “She had the ability to size people up and match them to jobs she thought they could do.”
Kay’s clipboard was both feared and admired, said friends. “I’ll be honest, some Sundays the scariest thing in the world was Kay calling your name and heading over with a clipboard,” Fitchett quipped.
Recognition
In 2001, she was a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Award, and with Denis was honored in 2017 with the Faithful Advocate Award from CUSH.
“She had a passion for making Kenosha better for all,” King said.
“She had an amazing ability to share her ideas through her words, but even more so through her actions, and this gift she had allowed her beauty (both inside and out) to just radiate,” Chovan said.
Despite her contributions, Kay always felt more could be done.
“Kay told me that she wondered if she had done enough in her life, if she could have worked harder and accomplished more,” Fitchett said. “That was absurd. Kay was so determined and strong that when she set her mind to something, magic happened.”