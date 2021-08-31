WATCH NOW: A Life Remembered, Kay Wikel stood for peace, equity and justice for all

To maximize the impact of causes she embraced, Kay often assumed the role of volunteer coordinator.

“Kay was the lady in the back of the room with the (volunteer sign up) clipboard,” noted Denis. “She had the ability to size people up and match them to jobs she thought they could do.”

Kay’s clipboard was both feared and admired, said friends. “I’ll be honest, some Sundays the scariest thing in the world was Kay calling your name and heading over with a clipboard,” Fitchett quipped.

Recognition

In 2001, she was a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Award, and with Denis was honored in 2017 with the Faithful Advocate Award from CUSH.

“She had a passion for making Kenosha better for all,” King said.

“She had an amazing ability to share her ideas through her words, but even more so through her actions, and this gift she had allowed her beauty (both inside and out) to just radiate,” Chovan said.

Despite her contributions, Kay always felt more could be done.