WATCH NOW: A lifetime of memories up in smoke after fire at Model Market; Reports of unaccounted tenant probed

An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried about an unaccounted for tenant.

The Model Market grocery store, at 2327 54th St., was still smoldering Thursday afternoon as two of the Del Frate brothers, whose family has owned the building for over a century, looked at the heap of burnt metal, wood and ice.

Eldest sibling Tony Del Frate said his biggest concern at the moment was locating one of the tenants who had been living in one of the four apartments above the store, and whom he was speaking with during the fire.

“I may have been the last person to speak with him,” Tony Del Frate said. “I told him there was a fire.”

Tony said he hasn’t been able to account for him since the fire.

Joseph Nosalik, public information officer with the Kenosha Police Department, and Fire Chief Christopher Bigley confirmed they had received reports of the unaccounted for tenant, but had not substantiated those reports by press time Thursday.

“We’re aware of that report, and we’re looking into it,” Nosalik said.

Ryan McNeely, acting battalion chief for the Kenosha Fire Department, said Wednesday night that there had been no reports of injuries resulting from the fire.

Justin Kern, spokesman for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said Thursday that four people from two apartment units are reported to have been displaced by the fire and are on a list for assistance.

A neighborhood fixture

Tony and John Del Frate, two of an eight sibling family, were both teary eyed as they walked Thursday morning around the building that they had grown up in.

“Everybody had a hand in it,” Tony Del Frate said. “I was a little son of a butcher.”

Model Market served the community for more than a century. The grocery store had become a neighborhood institution since being established in 1919 by Nello and Amelia Del Frate along with brother-in-law Peter Guidotti, according to Kenosha Kernals, a since discontinued paid-advertisement section of the Kenosha News.

John Del Frate recalled having to stand on a milk carton to be tall enough to reach the counter to make sausages as a child. Although they sold the business in 2006, the family still owned the building, and had generations of memories.

“Each and every one of us worked here,” John Del Frate said.

Another big worry was for the surrounding neighborhood, which relied on the store for fresh food. Tony Del Frate said that the store has a long history of working with local charity organizations, and his father had his own charitable streak.

“Whatever they could pay, he would accept,” John Del Frate said. “He fed the neighborhood.”

Recounting the incident

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday and, according to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Tilton, KFD units were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Although he wasn't on the scene, Tilton said the cold weather, which was in the lower teens with wind chills below zero and wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph at the time of the fire, likely made the job even harder.

“Anytime we have adverse weather conditions, it makes out job more difficult,” Tilton said.

Kenosha Fire Department called in fire crews from Kenosha and Racine counties and Lake County, Ill., to staff city firehouses. The Town of Paris and Newport (Illinois) fire departments assisted at the fire scene, Bigley said. Thirty Kenosha firefighters worked the scene, with 12 off-duty firefighters called in to rotate with on-scene crews. In total, 20 off-duty firefighters were called in to assist in various positions, including manning city firehouses. Bigley said approximately eight firefighters from Paris and Newport also on fire scene. A Pleasant Prairie aerial truck and its crew were also briefly at the fire scene.

According to Kenosha police, the fire caused several local power outages. A city bus was also called to the scene to provide a mobile warming center.

As the winds picked up, towering smoke billowed from the storefront. The smoke could be detected from at least a mile out from the scene.

Bigley said that firefighters dealt with a couple of malfunctioning fire hydrants and noted that water pressure in that part of the city can be low.

"The biggest issue was on our people (firefighters)," Bigley said referring to the weather conditions.

Firefighters were called back to the scene several times Thursday to extinguish lingering hot spots in the building's rubble.

Tenant alerted by co-worker

Antonio Jaramillo, who lived in one of four apartments above the grocery store and has been an employee there for the last decade, said he was upstairs in his apartment watching TV at the time the blaze broke out and didn't know there was a fire at first.

“Then, somebody came and knocked. They were knocking really hard," he said of a co-worker who had been downstairs. "And then, I came out and there was smoke and so I grabbed my dog and we got out."

Jaramillo, who has lived in the apartment for about a year, said other occupants inside the apartments also were able to leave the building.

"I'm OK. But now I'm displaced," he said while relatives showed up to see how he was holding up.

A Gofundme has been set up for Jarmaillo by his sister.