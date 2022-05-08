WATCH NOW: A MOTHER'S DAY STORY: Kenosha youth's life-threatening heart condition brought her two moms closer together

The bond between a mother and daughter is one that runs deep and lasts for a lifetime – and when there’s two moms, that love is doubled. That love and determination to bring two families together helped a Kenosha youngster, Lily Lachman, not only recover from a heart transplant in 2015, but guided her mother, Nicole Visintainer and her stepmother, Lisa Bella, into more than just a casual relationship and a friendship that exists today. Needless to say, Mother’s Day always will be special for both women, but especially in the last several years. Lily, now 13 years old, was the featured survivor at Saturday night’s annual Milwaukee American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Ball, held before a packed house at the Pfister Hotel. The AHA’s impact on her family has been enormous, Visintainer said. “The AHA has always meant a lot to me and my family, as we lost my uncle when he was in his early forties to heart disease,” she said. “Then in 2015, my mom had heart attacks, and we ended the year with Lily in heart failure. Also, heart disease runs in my family, so we have always supported the AHA in raising money for research and raising awareness of heart disease and promoting heart health. Lily and my uncle Ed also had strokes, so heart and stroke awareness is huge for us.”

Showing symptoms

Lily started showing symptoms that something was wrong at the end of October in 2015 when time on a trampoline left her feeling sick, her mother said. At that point, Nicole thought her daughter was just dehydrated. But the symptoms worsened, and by the time Thanksgiving rolled around, a trip to the emergency room and a chest X-ray revealed Lily had an enlarged heart. That led to an appointment at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, which showed her heart was only working at 20%. When medicines didn’t work, it was determined that Lily needed to be placed on the transplant list for a new heart. Lily, diagnosed with congenital heart disease, spent 77 days on the transplant list until a matching donor was found. And it was around all those extremely scary events for any family to endure that it became clear the two moms were going to be the glue that held everything together. “It was very important for both families to come together for Lily and for each other during this journey,” Visintainer said. It took a few days, maybe even a week but eventually it clicked the more serious things got that this is about Lily, and we need to rally together and be there for her and one another during this time. That first week, in talking with the doctors and everything, I really got to know Lisa, and I realized just how much she loved our daughter, and she wasn’t trying to replace me. She was truly her bonus mom!” Reducing the stress — as much as possible in an awfully stressful situation — meant the two families had to come together for Lily, Bella said. “Us being able to come together and support Lily without exposing her to unnecessary stresses (during an already heart-wrenching and stressful time for us), in my opinion is the best thing we could have done to promote her well-being, her mental capacity and healing process,” she said. The emotions immediately after Lily emerged from surgery, with her new heart in place, hit all parts of the spectrum, Bella said. And they did so all at the same time. “(It was) relief that she made it, fear of not knowing what the future holds for her now, sadness knowing someone else passed away for this to be possible,” she said.

Bond grows

Even now that Lily is enjoying the life as a teenager filled with friends and activities at Harborside Academy in Kenosha, that two women remain close, Visintainer said. “We have built a pretty strong bond over the years,” she said. “We are not only moms, but we have become friends. Our families have blended together. We message and call each other to talk about Lily and our other kids. We message each other when we need someone to vent to or need advice or to work through our emotions we have about what we have gone through. We do stuff with all of the kids.” Not that it was an easy road to get to this place, Visintainer said. “Before Lily got sick we weren’t necessarily at the co-parenting status we are at now,” she said. “I feel like it was more of a talk as little as possible, tolerate each other status, and to be honest, I don’t even remember why! “That first night in the hospital room I felt so alone, I was going through so many emotions. I had my dad there but Dan had his mom and Lisa, Dan and I weren’t necessarily on the best of terms. But something made us get over all the old baggage and eventually within the week set it all aside and come together for Lily. And little by little, that’s what we did.” Bella agreed, and said the bond started almost out of necessity, as the two women found themselves together during Lily’s lengthy hospital stay. Dan Bella at the time was working a second-shift job, while Lisa was working first shift, which gave the two women an opportunity to really learn about each other, Bella said. “There were many evenings that it was just Nikki and I, which led to time spent together, occasional dinner together, a lot of conversations, a lot of tears,” she said. “Which slowly started to bring us together. Don’t get me wrong we had our ups and downs still afterward but we are stronger than ever now.” Lily was discharged from the hospital after 100 days, and in that time, the families shared space at the nearby Ronald McDonald House, including Christmas night and a dinner before her first surgery on New Year’s Eve. And through it all, that bond between mother and stepmother just continued to grow. “The more time went on, the easier it became to form a positive co-parenting relationship for Lily,” she said. “I always tell people from our experience it doesn’t have to be hard to co-parent and do what’s best for the kids. Don’t wait til something traumatic and life changing happens to become positive co-parents for your kids. It’s not about you, it’s about the kids, and it’s showing kids you can still be a team for them!”

Their big night

The invitation to serve as this year’s AHA Heart Ball Survivor on Saturday night meant a lot to both families, Visintainer said. And with everything the AHA has done for her child, Visintainer plans to keep spreading the word about the work of that organization with the hopes it can help more and more families. “It was truly an honor for the AHA to honor Lily and our family at the Heart Ball,” she said. “We really just want to share her story and help raise awareness and support the AHA any way we can.” Visintainer, who said during filming for Lily’s survivor video that was played at the Heart Ball that she regrets not pushing for more testing when her daughter first became sick, wants to push that message as well. If something doesn’t feel right, go get checked out, she said. “I just want people to know to always advocate for yourself, your family’s health and get screenings, run all the tests and get answers,” she said. “If things turn out like they did for us, don’t lose hope. It’s a hard, scary journey but we never lost hope. Do your research and find support! We were blessed with a lot of amazing support during our journey from our family, friends, our heart families, Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald house, the AHA and our community! By donating to the AHA, you’re helping their cause with funding for research and helping raise awareness. You are helping save lives!” The story shared at the Pfister on Saturday was a moving one for sure. “We are so grateful to Lily, her moms and family for sharing their story at the Heart Ball,” said Katie Connolly, executive director for the American Heart Association in Milwaukee. “Through our work, the American Heart Association has reduced mortality from congenital heart defects by 58% since 1999. But CHDs are still the number one birth defect, and birth defect are the leading cause of death for infants. Lily’s story helps to raise awareness about the critical need for research funding so more kids can have the opportunity to live a long, healthy life.” For more on the American Heart Association’s resources about congenital heart disease, visit www.heart.org/chd.

