WATCH NOW: A parade of smiles: Community, crowds welcome return of Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade

Kenosha resident Heather Bobick, who brought daughter Brayleigh, 6, said came out because they wanted something to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon. “We wanted something different,” she said.

This year’s parade featured candy that was handed out by parade participants, which 4-year-old Frankie Quezada of Kenosha unabashedly admitted was his “favorite” part. “And, they’re fun,” he said.

His father, Zach Quezada said he was excited to have the parade back.

“We love the parade. We’ve been waiting for all of this stuff to open back up because of COVID. So, we’re really excited about it,” Quezada said as the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin band marched past “It was sad (no parade last year), but I understood why they had to do it. So, we just keep rolling with the punches.”

Kari Eckert said she has taken her kids and grandkids to the parade every year said she was happy it was back.

“I usually always like the bands they have, especially the marching bands,” she said.

Dwoyne Nash of Kenosha said he was enjoying the weather and the festivities.