WATCH NOW: A parade of smiles: Community, crowds welcome return of Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade

Kenosha’s Civic Veterans Parade drew hundreds of spectators Sunday happy to welcome back the community tradition.
After last year’s parade wasn’t held due to COVID-19 concerns, and the 2019 parade was nearly washed out by heavy rains, Sunday’s was welcomed by crowds who lined a new two-mile route along Seventh and Sixth avenues, finishing at Library Park.
Some sat in chairs, on the grass and concrete curbs, while others preferred to stand and wave as the parade rolled by. They basked in the intermittent sunshine, excited and appreciative of those who participated in the city-organized event that honors local military veterans for their service.
This year’s theme celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage under the title “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote.” Special parade honorees were the 2019 and 2020 Hometown Heroes of the Year, Pamela Mundling, a retired hospital corpsman with the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps; and Dennis Warren, a retired U.S. Navy captain, respectively.
Parade marshals were Ald. Anthony Kennedy (Pre-Parade); Michelle Nelson and Melissa Ballard (Division 1); Emma Reed, Tony Darre, Nora Krystowiak, and Ryann Robinson (Division 2); Ann Wilson, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Evelyn Pizzala (Division 3); Samantha Schuirmann and Thomas Kochman (Division 4).
Residents happy to have parade back
Kenosha resident Heather Bobick, who brought daughter Brayleigh, 6, said came out because they wanted something to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon. “We wanted something different,” she said.
This year’s parade featured candy that was handed out by parade participants, which 4-year-old Frankie Quezada of Kenosha unabashedly admitted was his “favorite” part. “And, they’re fun,” he said.
His father, Zach Quezada said he was excited to have the parade back.
“We love the parade. We’ve been waiting for all of this stuff to open back up because of COVID. So, we’re really excited about it,” Quezada said as the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin band marched past “It was sad (no parade last year), but I understood why they had to do it. So, we just keep rolling with the punches.”
Kari Eckert said she has taken her kids and grandkids to the parade every year said she was happy it was back.
“I usually always like the bands they have, especially the marching bands,” she said.
Dwoyne Nash of Kenosha said he was enjoying the weather and the festivities.
“It gives you something to do and you get outside for a little bit and you see the local heroes in the city,” he said as the Hometown Heroes passed by. “I think everybody was a little disappointed when they had to cancel it last year. Everybody got vaccinated now in our family so we feel better about being out.”
Parade winners
Kris Kochman, city parade organizer, said she was pleased with the many who came out to enjoy the day.
“I could not have been happier with participation of entries and the people who came out to watch,” she said. “People were just so happy to see the parade and I have heard very positive reactions to the new route.”
The parade also featured 11 floats, which competed for “Best in Show” honors along with first, second and third place ribbons in the categories of artistic excellence, patriotism, hometown pride, spirit and energy, and best use of theme.
The winners of the 2021 competition and their awards were:
Snap-on – Best in Show, first place, hometown pride; and second place, patriotism
Mr. Blue — First place for spirit and energy; second place artistic excellence
Danish Sisterhood of America — Third place for best use of theme
Navy Club of America Ship 40 — Third place, patriotism
Bradford Cheerleading Team — Third place, spirit and energy
Moose Lodge — First place, best use of theme
The Greasers — Second place, spirit and energy
Garden of Eatin’ — Second place, best use of theme; and third place, hometown pride
Republican Party of Kenosha County — First place, artistic excellence
Hospice Alliance — Second place, hometown pride; and third place for artistic excellence.
Kenosha County Democratic party — First place, patriotism
Ribbons were awarded by float judges Clara-lin Tappa, an Arts Fund member and member of the Mayor’s Commission on the Arts; and Kevin Poirier, a local photographer and vice president of the Kenosha Commission on the Arts. Kochman judged and awarded the “Best in Show” honors.
The parade was organized by the City of Kenosha. Snap-on was the lead sponsor. Kenosha County also supported the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, Festival Foods and First American Bank.