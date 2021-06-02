WATCH NOW: A passion for justice: Local attorney named to lead Kenosha Public Defender's Office

When Kristyne Watson first stepped into the office of the Kenosha County Public Defender, she was a second-year law student without a clear idea of her future. That quickly changed.

“I came here as an intern in the Public Defender’s Office, and it sounds cliché, but something really did click once I was here. I felt like this was what I was supposed to do,” Watson said.

A decade later, Watson was recently named the attorney manager of the Kenosha Public Defender’s Office. She said she still feels the passion for the job that was ignited during her first days in the office a decade earlier.

Watson said when she first came to the office as an intern, she was inspired by watching the lawyers there at the time.

“It was seeing the difference they were able to make for people,” Watson said. “Seeing the types of lawyers they were, but also seeing what kind and genuinely good people they were.

“It really felt like you were doing something that mattered, and they were so passionate about it.”

Watson returned to the office as an attorney after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2011.

“And this is where I have been ever since,” she said.