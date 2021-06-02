WATCH NOW: A passion for justice: Local attorney named to lead Kenosha Public Defender's Office

When Kristyne Watson first stepped into the office of the Kenosha County Public Defender, she was a second-year law student without a clear idea of her future. That quickly changed.
“I came here as an intern in the Public Defender’s Office, and it sounds cliché, but something really did click once I was here. I felt like this was what I was supposed to do,” Watson said.
A decade later, Watson was recently named the attorney manager of the Kenosha Public Defender’s Office. She said she still feels the passion for the job that was ignited during her first days in the office a decade earlier.
Watson said when she first came to the office as an intern, she was inspired by watching the lawyers there at the time.
“It was seeing the difference they were able to make for people,” Watson said. “Seeing the types of lawyers they were, but also seeing what kind and genuinely good people they were.
“It really felt like you were doing something that mattered, and they were so passionate about it.”
Watson returned to the office as an attorney after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2011.
“And this is where I have been ever since,” she said.
As attorney manager, she will oversee the office that handles the criminal defense for the majority of people charged with crimes in Kenosha County. Along with managing the 12 staff attorneys and mentoring new lawyers, Watson will work with the private attorneys who take public defender cases and act as the liaison between the court system and the Public Defender’s Office.
“You are the point person when the judges have a concern about anything in our office,” she said.
Not just criminal trials
While criminal defense is what the Public Defender’s Office is best known for, attorneys with the office also represent parents and older children in child welfare and termination of parental rights cases, kids in truancy cases, juveniles in delinquency cases, people with mental illness in civil commitment cases and people who need emergency placements through Chapter 55 guardianships. In all, Watson said, the office handles thousands of cases each year.
In addition to taking on her new management role, Watson will continue her work as a defense attorney, often handling the most serious criminal cases for the office.
Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner said Watson’s experience and strong ties to the county make her a good fit for the job.
“She’s professional all the time, she’s respectful, she’s considerate of all the parties in the court system. I think they made a great choice,” Wagner said. “She’s always a positive influence, and that’s much needed in the court system.”
A Bristol resident, Watson graduated from Westosha Central High School after spending much of her childhood on the move, as her family followed her father in his career with the United States Air Force.
“My dad joined the military at 17, but my mom and dad were from Kenosha County,” Watson said. “Because my grandparents were here, this was always home.”
Having grown up moving from place to place, she said, “I always knew that I wanted the opposite.”
Watson and her husband, a school administrator, settled in Kenosha County among extended family.
“We don’t have any intention of leaving this community,” she said.
Watson said when she meets people outside of the legal system, they often question her about her job.
“I do get that question, ‘How do you do this?’” she said. “For me, what it always comes down to is remembering — and reminding everybody — that this case is not this person.”
While other people working in the criminal justice system, from police to prosecutors, typically focus on the specifics of an individual case, Watson said the defense attorney deals with the individual person who is charged. She said she tries to get to know the person as an individual, learning about the circumstances of their lives and the background history that might have led to their actions. Clients sometimes struggle with mental health issues, substance abuse or childhood trauma.
“They have their own life experiences, they have their own history that we have to take into consideration when we are trying to figure out what is right here,” Watson said.
‘More than what people see’
Watson said the public usually thinks of high-profile cases like homicides when thinking about the criminal justice system, but far more of the cases her office deals with are for more minor issues, like driving without a license, marijuana possession or disorderly conduct.
“The criminal justice system is so much more than what people see on the news … people can get into the criminal justice system for things that I don’t think most people even realize are crimes,” Watson said.
Clients who come to the Public Defender’s Office often don’t have the financial or family support that can help people with more money get out of jams.
“Oftentimes, clients are missing very basic necessities,” Watson said. “When I’ve told people before that someone might sit in jail for months because they have a $100 cash bond and they literally don’t have $100, they are shocked.”
Big trial wins are hard to come by for public defenders. But smaller wins — having a misdemeanor case dismissed or helping a client avoid jail time — make a big difference in individual lives.
Watson said it’s those outcomes — “a client who reaches out and says I’m still doing really well, or an expungement, something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to the system, but is a big deal to that client” — continue to fuel her love for her work.
“I wanted to find a job where I could help people and look forward to every day,” Watson said. “I’m not saying there aren’t hard days — but it was something I really believe in and feel strongly about, and 10 years later I still feel that way.”