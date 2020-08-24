WATCH NOW: A plea for peace and patience as protests erupt over police shooting

Speaking at the press conference, Kaul said he could not give details of the investigation into the shooting. He would not say whether Blake had a gun in the car, or give any information about the identity of the officers involved. He said that information would be given later.

“Our goal is very simple: We are going to vigorously and fully investigate the facts of this case,” Kaul said. “And in this case, as well as any other case we investigate, our pursuit of justice will be unwavering.”

The shooting occurred as Kenosha has been struggling through a period of unusual violence. There were two shooting homicides in the city last week, one just outside the city on Sheridan Road. Also, a Kenosha Police officer was shot Aug. 8 while investigating a call about a man entering vehicles — it was the first time a city police officer was shot on duty in decades. That officer survived.

The Wisconsin law that requires police shootings be investigated by outside agencies has its roots in another shooting by Kenosha Police.

In 2004, police shot 21-year-old Michael Bell after an officer confronted him outside his family home after a traffic infraction. Bell died when he was shot by an officer who said Bell was attempting to grab his gun.