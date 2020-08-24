WATCH NOW: A plea for peace and patience as protests erupt over police shooting

The focus of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement turned to Kenosha following the shooting of a man by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday, captured on video that spread quickly on social media.
The city erupted in protest after the shooting, with some protesters clashing with police, breaking windows, setting fires and looting businesses downtown.
Jacob Blake, 29, was shot after police were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street at 5:11 p.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute.
Witnesses said Blake had come to the scene to break up a fight, but then had a dispute with police. The video shows Blake walking to a parked SUV followed by an officer with a gun drawn. As Blake attempts to get into the vehicle, the officer can be seen grabbing his shirt and pointing his gun. The gunfire is audible as a woman standing nearby screams. Witnesses said Blake’s three young children were inside the parked vehicle.
The video sparked national outrage and calls for justice, including from Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.
“These shots pierce the soul of our nation,” Biden stated. “Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.”
According to local officials and statements from family members on social media, Blake survived surgery at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and is in serious condition.
An online fundraiser for Blake raised nearly $300,000 in seven hours.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved are on administrative leave. When the probe is complete, its recommendations will be handed over to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley for a decision on possible charges.
Graveley said he is hopeful the U.S. Attorney’s office will conduct an investigation, saying the federal agency reached out about it. “It’s my hope that they will do a parallel civil rights investigation,” he said. “I’m hoping they will do an investigation that takes place at the same time, which will allow this community to heal sooner.”
“My heart goes out to Jacob Blake’s family,” Mayor John Antaramian said. “The commitment I make to the family and to the officer and everyone else is that justice will be served, that people will be held responsible and that we will know the truth.”
Local officials put out a plea for protesters to remain peaceful Monday as the National Guard was called in to provide additional security.
“What occurred last night in the city of Kenosha is unacceptable,” Antaramian said. “Rioting and looting is not something that is acceptable in this community, and therefore that also has consequences.”
As Anatarmian spoke, protesters were battering the door of the Kenosha Public Safety Building.
City and county officials, along with longtime local civil rights organizers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, had called a news conference at Civic Center Park Monday afternoon to discuss the shooting, the investigation and the protests.
When about 100 protesters turned up, organizers made the decision based on security concerns to move it inside the Public Safety Building.
Anatarmian attempted to speak outside. “Regrettably, in attempting to hopefully calm people down I was not overly successful,” Antarmian said, his voice shaking.
As Antarmaian and County Executive Jim Kreuser spoke, protesters could be heard shouting outside and banging on the door.
“They just broke the door,” a police officer said, interrupting the news conference. “The door is broken, this is no longer secure, we have to move people back.”
Law enforcement in tactical gear moved through the assembled reporters and television crews inside the building as other officers moved officials and the media into another area of the building behind locked doors.
Outside, police used pepper spray to move protesters away from the building.
The chaotic scene as local officials called for justice and peaceful protest underlined the challenge facing the community.
Protests calling for reform of policing and the criminal justice system have been ongoing around the country, including Kenosha, since the death of George Floyd in May. Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
With the exception of one day months ago, protests in Kenosha had been peaceful.
That changed Sunday night.
SheShe Berryman and Jamarcus Blaze live less than a block from Civic Center Park, a center of protests Sunday and Monday. They watched from their porch and the park Sunday night. They said the scene became frightening as protesters set fire to city trucks set up to control movement of vehicles, and set fire to buildings and a nearby car lot.
“There were protesters and then there were opportunists,” Blaze said.
The couple described one person breaking a window at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum on the west side of the park and attempting to set the building on fire, while other protesters tried to stop the attack.
Blaze said the video of the shooting is horrifying, and he believes those police officers should have been weeded out of the department in the past. “I just feel like that’s something they should have been able to see — the main thing with officers is to de-escalate the situation.”
Speaking at the press conference, Kaul said he could not give details of the investigation into the shooting. He would not say whether Blake had a gun in the car, or give any information about the identity of the officers involved. He said that information would be given later.
“Our goal is very simple: We are going to vigorously and fully investigate the facts of this case,” Kaul said. “And in this case, as well as any other case we investigate, our pursuit of justice will be unwavering.”
The shooting occurred as Kenosha has been struggling through a period of unusual violence. There were two shooting homicides in the city last week, one just outside the city on Sheridan Road. Also, a Kenosha Police officer was shot Aug. 8 while investigating a call about a man entering vehicles — it was the first time a city police officer was shot on duty in decades. That officer survived.
The Wisconsin law that requires police shootings be investigated by outside agencies has its roots in another shooting by Kenosha Police.
In 2004, police shot 21-year-old Michael Bell after an officer confronted him outside his family home after a traffic infraction. Bell died when he was shot by an officer who said Bell was attempting to grab his gun.
In 2014, after lobbying from Bell’s father, also named Michael Bell, the law was changed to require those independent investigations. Prior to that change, police agencies investigated their own officers after incidents where deadly force was used.
Bell was in Civic Center Park for the protests Monday, holding a photo of his son.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.