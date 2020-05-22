Watch Now: A re-barkable reunion: Three Labrador retrievers reunited in Kenosha

“Then we tagged Rizzo’s, Finn’s and Yelich’s parents in the post, and it all unfolded that way.”

All three came from Wisconsin Dells breeder Michael Slaght and are owned by separate Kenosha families.

Slaght was among the many who commented on the daycare’s Facebook page.

“It’s crazy how much they all look like their mama and they all tilt their heads just like her,” he wrote. “I’m so glad that after they all left my house that they got reunited. Out of all the litters I’ve had, I’ve never had something like this happen. (It’s) pretty cool. Thanks for sharing.”

And just like brothers will, all three immediately sensed something was up — and the reunion was official.

“The boys absolutely all knew they were brothers,” Pulera said. “They had an absolute blast (playing). It was just so cute how it all unfolded. ... They all just meshed. You could just tell. They got along instantly and they played together all day long. It was so cute.”

It wasn’t just the dogs who enjoyed the experience, either, Pulera said, as the entire day care staff certainly had fun with it as well.