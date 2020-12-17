WATCH NOW: A survivor and a warrior: Kenosha man represents lupus foundation

Dan Erlach didn’t ask to have lupus.

But he gladly accepted the role of representing an organization committed to helping raise awareness and find a cure for this crippling auto-immune disease.

Erlach, 34, is a Kenosha native who was diagnosed with systemic lupus at age 17.

Recently, he was asked to be the face of the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter.

Lupus is a an autoimmune disease that may be triggered by hormones or environmental factors. It manifests itself in episodes known as flares that can attack muscles, joints and organs of the body.

Erlach has the most commonly seen form, but as a man he’s a minority for having the disease. About none out of 10 lupus sufferers are women. Erlach does not pinpoint the beginning of his lupus to a single event, but he says he “felt sick and in pain” for years.

Looking back, his mother, Kathy Erlach, says the signs were there all along.

‘Always sick’

“He was always sick as a child and doctors never, never knew what was wrong,” Kathy said. “When he had stomach pain, they removed his appendix, but that wasn’t it.”