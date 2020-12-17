WATCH NOW: A survivor and a warrior: Local man represents lupus foundation

Dan Erlach didn’t ask to have lupus.
But he gladly accepted the role of representing an organization committed to helping raise awareness and find a cure for this crippling auto-immune disease.
Erlach, 34, is a Kenosha native who was diagnosed with systemic lupus at age 17.
Recently, he was asked to be the face of the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter.
Lupus is a an autoimmune disease that may be triggered by hormones or environmental factors. It manifests itself in episodes known as flares that can attack muscles, joints and organs of the body.
Erlach has the most commonly seen form, but as a man he’s a minority for having the disease. About none out of 10 lupus sufferers are women. Erlach does not pinpoint the beginning of his lupus to a single event, but he says he “felt sick and in pain” for years.
Looking back, his mother, Kathy Erlach, says the signs were there all along.
‘Always sick’
“He was always sick as a child and doctors never, never knew what was wrong,” Kathy said. “When he had stomach pain, they removed his appendix, but that wasn’t it.”
As a teen, Dan had significant problems with acne which, was treated with Accutane. When he had a bad reaction to the medication, he underwent testing which revealed he had lupus.
Meanwhile, Dan made the most of living a regular life. After graduating from Bradford High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and then UW-Milwaukee to study criminal justice. He then worked in security and surveillance and at the federal prison in Oxford.
Seven years ago, health issues related to his lupus resulted in Dan his quitting his job and moving back to Kenosha.
“I was getting more fatigued and my joints were hurting,” he said.
Currently, Dan has “about six or seven” autoimmune diseases related to lupus.
“It was a big change for him to come home,” Kathy said. “He’s young and should be out doing things, and most of the time he can’t.”
“The last two three years have been a roller coaster,” Dan said. “I have good and bad days, and it’s trial-and-error with medications.”
Since 2018, Dan has had shingles, a lupus-related attack on his brain, pleurisy, blood clots in both calves and four bouts of pneumonia. In June he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Support groups
Through Kathy’s investigation into support for his illness, Dan connected with the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter. He attended support group meetings until last spring, and Kathy says they were looking to start one in Kenosha before the pandemic occurred.
The organization and Facebook groups have helped Dan network with others with lupus.
“We give each other advice about the illness and what questions to ask the doctors,” he said.
Dan has also participated in LFA WI fundraisers, including walks and golf outings.
This year, due to the widespread cancellation of public events, the organization has relied on fundraising by mail. Dan was selected to represent the fall-holiday initiative, titled “A Gift of Hope.”
The mailing includes Dan’s lupus journey in his own words.
“Lupus is one hell of a disease and has left me with chronic pain all over my body every single day,” he writes.
Like others who face the disease, Dan believes that through awareness and research, a cure will be found.
“We’re very proud he can represent the foundation, even though it’s not good (that he’s ill),” Kathy said.
And, she adds, even when Dan’s not at his best, “He will always puts a smile on his face. It doesn’t get him down. He’s definitely a lupus warrior.”
