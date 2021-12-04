WATCH NOW: A ticket for gift giving: 50 KUSD students take part in Shop with a Cop event

On Saturday morning, Mia Hernandez picked up a toy elf from a shelf at Meijer, and asked, "How much does it cost?"

"I'm not sure, but let's put it in the cart anyway," responded Kenosha Police Officer Josh Aquino.

Hernandez, age 10, was one of 50 Kenosha Unified School District students chosen to accompany law enforcement officers and department supervisors who participated in the KPD's Shop with a Cop event at Meijer, 7701 Green Bay Road, on Saturday morning.

Sponsored by the Kenosha Professional Police Association, the annual event pairs KUSD students with the KPD personnel who help the kids "spend" donated funds on holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

"Shop with a Cop has been going on for decades," noted KPPA President and KPD Detective Pete Deates. “When I talk to new hires, the one event I try to encourage them to come to is Shop with a Cop."

Shop with a Cop has taken place “for several decades,” Deates noted. Meijer has hosted the event for the past seven years but it was not held last year due to the pandemic.

This year each child was given a budget of $200 to spend, which was a bit more than in previous years, according to KPD Officer Kimberly Voss. The event was financed by donations from the community and a gift of $5,000 from the Meijer corporation.

Voss, coordinator of this year's Shop with a Cop, said students were chosen via letters sent to every school throughout KUSD. "Students are nominated on the basis of being a good friend, getting good grades or setting a good example for others," she said.

Veronika Gummow, mother of Mia Hernandez, a student at Bose Elementary School, said her daughter was very excited to be chosen to Shop with a Cop.

“Mia had had a very hard time last year (learning virtually). It was hard for her socially and academically. This year she’s turned it around.” Gummow said.

Hernandez was paired with Aquino, who has been a police officer for two-and-a-half years and a member of KPD for a year.

“I’m really excited about this,” he said. “It’s a great way to meet people in the community and make an impact.”

After the students were paired up with their police officers, they all took off, many heading straight to the toy aisles.

Kailya Martens, 10, a student at Jeffrey Elementary School, said she didn’t have specific gifts in mind, but Officer Tyler Schend helped her select things she had told him she might like. “She’s getting into crafting and slime stuff,” he said, as he helped her add a craft kit to their cart.

Volunteer power

In addition to law enforcement, an army of civilian volunteers helped with gift wrapping and other activities.

Several members of S.A.L.T., the Student Athlete Leadership Team from Union Grove High School, facilitated face painting, a coloring station and a photo booth, said Emily Paskiewicz, teacher and club advisor.

The gift wrapping operation was conducted by some of the spouses and families of police officers. “I love seeing the kids so happy,” said Jennifer Johnson, wife of public information officer, Lt. Joe Nosalik.

Iris, a K-9 officer was also on hand to greet the young shoppers. “She’s the (canine officer) they can pet,” Deates said.

All smiles

As kids and police officers stormed the aisles, smiles were had by all.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Officer Schend.

“The reason we do the job as officers is to serve the community, which makes this so great,” said Officer Mark Holverson.

“This event does as much for us (police officers) as it does for the children,” Deates said.

Although the initiative is designed for children to purchase gifts for themselves, many are thinking of their family members, said police officers and volunteers.

“We want it to be for the child (who participates) but we hear story after story of how they want to buy groceries for their families,” Deates said.

“When the kids start filling up the cart for their family members it’s very humbling,” said Officer Luke Coutier, who was participating in Shop with a Cop for the sixth year. “I’ve always enjoyed doing it. You get to see the smiles come out."

“It’s so sweet seeing the kids thinking about others,” agreed Johnson.

“Shop with a Cop definitely has an impact,” Deates said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!