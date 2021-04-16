WATCH NOW: A unique journey to Kenosha man's final resting place

"It was always fun," she said. "He always made everyone laugh. We'd butt heads anyway. He was my dad, and we'd do things (as kids) sometimes do. I'm the baby, and he didn't want me to grow up too quickly. It was always nice to have him around.

"We'll make it a day to remember."

Terrill Thomas's wife, Venus, echoed Sharlyn's sentiments.

"It's just something we wanted to do for him," Venus Thomas said. "... He was a people person. Everybody loved him. He was a sports fan. he loved basketball and the Cubs. ... He was a wonderful person."

Venus said she married Terrill on July 28, 2012. Along with her and Sharlyn, he is survived by a son, Terrill; one grandchild; one step grandchild; two brothers and his mother.

Terrill Thomas was originally from Chicago and moved to the city when he was 16, where he attended Kenosha Reuther High School and was a member of the basketball team there. He worked as a machinist at Air Flow Technology in Kenosha.

Unique situation

Peter Johnson, who has been on the Board of Directors at Green Ridge Cemetery since the late 1980s and currently is the general manager and chairman of the board, said the horse-drawn procession is a first for him.