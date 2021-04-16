WATCH NOW: A unique journey to Kenosha man's final resting place

Both his wife and daughter described longtime Kenosha resident Terrill Thomas as a man who loved everyone during his 25 years in the city.
And on Friday, the family gave their husband, father, grandfather and friend one final, unique sendoff to his final resting place.
Thomas, 41, died April 9 of cardiac arrest, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. And he was buried at Kenosha's historic Green Ridge Cemetery — after one last trip through the city aboard a horse-drawn hearse.
The one-horse procession leaving from Kenosha Funeral Services, 8226 Sheridan Road, took Thomas through Downtown Kenosha, to his neighborhood and finally to the cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave., on Friday afternoon.
His daughter, Sharlyn Thomas, 19, said the procession, provided by Mount Pleasant-based Black Tie Carriage Service, was the family's way of not only saluting her father, but to honor all who knew him.
"I'm just happy to see that everything is going to be nice, and everybody gets to see him the last time," she said before the service. "I'm happy that we came up with something nice like that. He was always special to everyone in Kenosha. We wanted to give back to how he always treated us. He was sweet to everyone in town."
'Day to remember'
Sharlyn Thomas said she truly enjoyed the father-daughter relationship she had with her dad.
"It was always fun," she said. "He always made everyone laugh. We'd butt heads anyway. He was my dad, and we'd do things (as kids) sometimes do. I'm the baby, and he didn't want me to grow up too quickly. It was always nice to have him around.
"We'll make it a day to remember."
Terrill Thomas's wife, Venus, echoed Sharlyn's sentiments.
"It's just something we wanted to do for him," Venus Thomas said. "... He was a people person. Everybody loved him. He was a sports fan. he loved basketball and the Cubs. ... He was a wonderful person."
Venus said she married Terrill on July 28, 2012. Along with her and Sharlyn, he is survived by a son, Terrill; one grandchild; one step grandchild; two brothers and his mother.
Terrill Thomas was originally from Chicago and moved to the city when he was 16, where he attended Kenosha Reuther High School and was a member of the basketball team there. He worked as a machinist at Air Flow Technology in Kenosha.
Unique situation
Peter Johnson, who has been on the Board of Directors at Green Ridge Cemetery since the late 1980s and currently is the general manager and chairman of the board, said the horse-drawn procession is a first for him.
"I've had some strange (processions), like motorcycles, but this is the first time I've had a horse-drawn (one)," he said.
Black Tie Carriage Service owner Samantha Lauf said her company has been in business since 2013 and has had "quite a few" horse-drawn processions in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, but Friday's was the first in Kenosha.
It definitely adds something to the funeral service, she said.
"It's just a unique way to carry someone to their final resting place," Lauf said.