WATCH NOW: “A Year with Frog and Toad” on stage at Tremper High School

“A Year with Frog and Toad” — on stage at Tremper High School — features nine students performing the Broadway musical.

But the real stars are the 14 puppets.

They are bright, fluffy, adorable — and front and center in the action.

“The puppets even have costume changes, and we don’t,” said Maddy Copeland, who plays Toad.

The actors on stage hold their puppet characters and “talk” through the animated animals (think: Muppets). It took some getting used to, but the students are enjoying “working” with their puppet partners.

“It’s a lot harder to act at first with this puppet,” Copeland said Thursday during a break in rehearsal. “But then you discover how much you can do with the puppet’s face and just moving one arm. Plus, they’re fun and visually interesting.”

Copeland — a junior at Tremper — is making her on-stage debut with this show.

“Usually I am backstage, working as a stage manager,” she said. “But I wanted to do a musical, so here I am.”

The “Frog” in the title is played by Cooper Wood, a senior at Tremper who has acted in a lot of school shows.

This is his first time working with a puppet, however.

“I was a little apprehensive at first,” he said, “but then I leaned into it. The puppet is actually a nice conduit for our emotions.

“This puppet,” he added, gesturing with his Frog, “is great to work with. Kids — and adults — love the puppets.” (Fans should be aware, however, that because the puppets do not have opposable thumbs, they can’t sign autographs. They do, however, love to pose for selfies.)

Mauricio Rosales, a Tremper freshman who plays Snail, enjoys the dual task of acting with a puppet.

“It’s fun,” he said. “You get to be the character — and be the puppet.”

His Snail puppet was custom-made for this show and is rather complicated to operate, requiring Rosales to hold his left arm in an awkward position while on stage. But he’s happily taking on that task for the production.

A family show

“It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. “It’s perfect for families, especially with these puppets.”

Cicerale is hoping families come and bring young children.

“It’s based on the popular book series, which takes place over the four seasons,” he said. “Young students still read and love these stories.”

Cicerale hadn’t directed a children’s show “in many years,” he said. “It’s really a nice change of pace and is such a fun show.”

“If you’re looking for something serious at the theater,” he added, “this isn’t it. But after the past few years, it’s great to do a show that’s bright and fun. And my friends are happy we’re doing something they can bring their kids to see.”

Why puppets?

When Cicerale was planning this season’s shows, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were still in place, which he took into account.

“I wanted to do a show the students could perform while wearing masks,” he said. “A show with puppets was the solution.”

Working with puppets is also, he said, a great skill for the student actors to learn.

“I’ve been here 15 years, and we had never done a show using puppets before,” he explained. “We’re always looking for new things to try.”

(The mask mandate has now been lifted, but Cicerale jokes that “we’ve got these puppets now, so we’re using them.”)

The puppets in the show were created by Axtell Expressions of Ventura, Calif. For more about the puppets, go to axtell.com.

