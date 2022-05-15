WATCH NOW: Abortion rights demonstration draws crowd to Downtown Kenosha

Nearly 200 area residents turned out Sunday to demonstrate in Downtown Kenosha in support of women’s abortion rights.

“We are here because overturning Roe v. Wade will not stop abortions, but it will stop safe abortions,” organizer Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha County Democratic Party, told the crowd. “It will disproportionately effect people with low incomes, people of color and pregnant people who are not cis females.”

Hawkins said health care decisions should be made “between an individual and their doctor, not through the courts and not by a U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority that has chosen to legislate from the bench.”

Sunday’s demonstration was held in Civic Center Park about two weeks after the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The court’s ruling is not expected until June.

Kenosha’s demonstration was just one of more than 450 held across the nation over the weekend. Elected officials, Democratic candidates, activists and volunteers filled the park directly across the Kenosha County Courthouse.

“Like many of you, all of you I would guess, I am sickened, I am saddened and I am angry about that leaked decision,” said Ann Roe, D-Janesville, who is running in the state’s first congressional district against Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. “This is awful. This is almost beyond words. A woman’s right to her body is sacred.”

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said pro-abortion rights individuals can “fight back through the legislative process.”

Wirch called on attendees to vote and support Democratic candidates who will work to safeguard abortion rights.

Also in attendance were state representatives Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha. They expressed similar sentiments.

“Throughout American history the Supreme Court has often been the barrier to a positive future for many people. We’ve had Supreme Courts that have upheld racial segregation as constitutional, which we now know is unconstitutional; we’ve had them uphold all sorts of things that refuse peoples’ rights, workers’ rights, rights of all kinds,” McGuire said. “The way we fought back is at the ballot box, over and over again.”

Turn out to protest

Pamela Bujanovich, of Paddock Lake, demonstrated in a red cloak and white bonnet as a handmaid from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian novel by author Margaret Atwood.

“This is the second or third protest I’ve worn this outfit to,” Bujanovich said. “The threat of losing Roe v. Wade is what inspired me and my husband to come out today.”

Bujanovich said she learned about the Supreme Court leak after receiving a call from a friend.

“I was at home and one of my best friends gave me a call and said ‘Have you heard?’” Bujanovich said. “I’m 60 years old and I never thought I would see Roe v. Wade overturned. Get involved and get registered to vote.”

If Roe is overturned she hopes Wisconsin lawmakers codify the right to abortion in state law.

“People need to get involved,” she added.

‘A wave of anger’

Sharie Sinson, of Elm Grove, attended the protest with her husband and a daughter.

“I am very passionate about women having the ability to make decisions over their own body,” she said.

She said she experienced a wave of anger and outrage when she learned of the leaked document.

“It’s quite emotional for me,” Sinson said. “I feel that women are losing their freedom and their right to make important decisions about their body, about health care, about when they want to have kids. Sometimes things happen in life that are out of their control and they would be forced, it sounds like, to carry a child that may not be right for them. I don’t feel that the government should be making that decision for them.”

Sinson said the younger generations should get “out and vote and not be complacent.”

“The vast majority of Americans believe this is a right that women should have,” she added.

Saunnie Yelton-Stanley, of Racine, said she organized a rally in Civic Center Park in support of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1980s.

“I have watched this coming for a long time,” Yelton-Stanley said. “I have granddaughters. It’s appalling that they’re going to have less rights than I did.”

Kenosha teenager Ashley Anderson held a sign reading “Keep Your Laws Off Our Body.”

“I think it’s a woman’s right to have a safe abortion,” the 16-year-old said.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.