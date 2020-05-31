You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: About 100 attend 'peaceful protest' in Kenosha
Called a peaceful demonstration, about 100 people gathered in downtown Kenosha starting at noon Sunday to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed at the hands of police last week in Minneapolis.

With signs and some people wearing masks, protesters set up at the at the park next to Reuther High School.

Among the signs: "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace."

The protest lasted about an hour. Around downtown, people were eating outside at restaurants and enjoying a cool Sunday afternoon.  

There were peaceful protests in many cities during the day Saturday, but some became destructive and violent in the evening. Protests in Madison and Milwaukee led to violence and looting, and curfews are ordered in both Wisconsin cities.

Some cars passing on Sheridan Road honked, and the Kenosha protesters chanted.

Earlier, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis issued a community message on the department's Facebook page:

"As a person, police officer, and a Chief of Police, I am saddened by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Although I have read that the Coroner's report found no evidence to support asphyxia, Mr. Floyd did die in police custody after an officer’s knee was on his neck for an extended period of time. The tactic is neither trained nor utilized by the Kenosha Police Department.

"Mr. Floyd’s death is tragic and there have been protests across the nation to highlight that tragedy. The Kenosha Police Department respects the right to assemble and voice protest. Peaceful assembly is not only lawful, it can convey a strong message and by remaining peaceful, the message is not lost to violence. Those engaged in assembly and protest are encouraged to remain peaceful to preserve their message.
 
"The Kenosha Police Department will only take action to disperse or hinder protests when attendees act in a manner that forces us to take action to protect life and property. I support legitimate scrutiny of police action; however, scrutiny and assembly cannot be used as excuses to become violent."
 
