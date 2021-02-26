WATCH NOW: Activist critical of calls to honor Rush Limbaugh

Love him or hate him, there was rarely any gray area when it came to how many perceived the late national radio host Rush Limbaugh.
And in the days following his Feb. 17 death, that dividing line certainly seemed to go right down the middle.
But in the eyes of a national activist, in Kenosha on Thursday for a press conference at Grace Lutheran Church, the stance by many Wisconsin legislators in asking that flags be lowered in the state to honor Limbaugh clearly missed its mark.
Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, criticized the calls by some, led by state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for Gov. Tony Evers to lower the flags across the state to honor Limbaugh, who for 32 years hosted “The Rush Limbaugh Show.” Evers did not honor the request.
Grant appeared with other Kenosha activists outside the church, 2006 60th St., at the same time that Vos’s Taskforce on Racial Disparities held a meeting in the basement.
“One of the things that we’re concerned about is members of this task force are part of the group that put forth a resolution to honor Rush Limbaugh,” Grant said. “He was one of the persons who drove the insurgents (on the nation’s capital Jan. 6), along with many and many others to divide, separate and bring about dissension in our nation.”
Limbaugh died at 70 years old after he announced last year that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
In his request to have Evers lower the U.S. and state flags, Vos said in a press release that Limbaugh’s impact on society was unquestioned.
“While some individuals may only see him as a popular radio host, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics,” Vos said. “No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservatism in our nation.”
President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.
Election results controversy
Limbaugh also was one who openly questioned the results of the Presidential election, despite no factual basis that proved any fraud led to Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump.
“Over a 150 million Americans voted,” Grant said. “(There were) some 61 pieces from lawsuits from states to federal (courts), all of them came back with the same conclusion, that this was a fair and equitable election.”
Grant said the timing would have been perfect to honor someone during Black History month instead.
“At a time when we are honoring, remembering the work and service of Black Americans, how can you in good faith lift someone up like that and you’re not lifting up African-Americans?” he said.
“We want to sit at the table with persons of good faith and not just good words and good intentions to move Wisconsin forward to make it a much more perfect state and make America a much more perfect union.”
‘Qualified immunity’ questioned
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, also appeared in front of the church and spoke to the assembled media.
Blake said he’s determined to push for the end of “qualified immunity,” which has been on the books since 1983, and states that a law enforcement official in the state can assert immunity in most situations, unless a clearly established Constitutional right was violated.
“That’s one thing we’re being a shark after to make sure we get that change,” Blake said. “It’s an insult to tell us that if you don’t have qualified immunity, (and) you can’t beat a Black man in the head or gun him down in the street that you’re not going to police any more.
“If that’s the case, then please let’s get this done right away because we don’t need those kind of officers in our community to traumatize our youth, our seniors and everybody who is trying to live freely in America.”