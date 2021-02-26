WATCH NOW: Activist critical of calls to honor Rush Limbaugh

“At a time when we are honoring, remembering the work and service of Black Americans, how can you in good faith lift someone up like that and you’re not lifting up African-Americans?” he said.

“We want to sit at the table with persons of good faith and not just good words and good intentions to move Wisconsin forward to make it a much more perfect state and make America a much more perfect union.”

‘Qualified immunity’ questioned

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, also appeared in front of the church and spoke to the assembled media.

Blake said he’s determined to push for the end of “qualified immunity,” which has been on the books since 1983, and states that a law enforcement official in the state can assert immunity in most situations, unless a clearly established Constitutional right was violated.

“That’s one thing we’re being a shark after to make sure we get that change,” Blake said. “It’s an insult to tell us that if you don’t have qualified immunity, (and) you can’t beat a Black man in the head or gun him down in the street that you’re not going to police any more.