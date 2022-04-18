WATCH NOW: Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt held at Kenosha Achievement Center on Monday

The Easter Bunny almost needed snowshoes to make his rounds on Monday morning.

When a dusting of snow Sunday night turned into snow showers Monday, some of the elements of a previously scheduled all-inclusive Easter Egg Hunt were moved indoors.

“The Second Annual Shay Majors Memorial Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt” took place both indoors and outdoors at the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St.

The event featured hundreds of brightly colored plastic eggs filled with treats “hidden” both indoors and out. Community agency information tables and a spread of lunchtime goodies donated by Del La Rosa’s Taqueria, originally planned for outside, were moved indoors.

“We pivoted at the end of last week when we saw the way the weather was going,” said organizer Elizabeth Webb.

Hosted by Webb’s organization, My Sister’s House, along with other community partners, the event offered holiday-inspired activities for families and children with special needs.

The concept evolved from community conversations about making festive events like Easter egg hunts more accessible to those with special needs, Webb said.

The son of Webb’s friend, Autumn Thomas, inspired the effort, she said.

“He has autism and holiday events are usually overwhelming and hard to navigate,” Webb said.

Last Easter the event was held at The Vault banquet venue in Downtown Kenosha. Shel Parham, owner of the Vault, has helped organize the events.

This year Webb partnered with the KAC because her brother had participated in KAC programs for many years.

Shay Majors connection

Organizers dedicated this year’s Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt to community activist and KAC volunteer Shay Majors, a.k.a. “Mr. Kenosha,” who died in January.

Attending Monday’s event, Major’s family was honored that the adaptive Easter Egg hunt was dedicated to his memory.

“I am happy to see all the people come out in recognition of my son,” said Shay’s mother Athena Majors.

“Shay played a major role in the community and we wanted to keep things moving the way he wanted them to move,” Webb said.

The event was not a KAC client program but some of those in the adult program volunteered to fill the plastic Easter Eggs, noted Chris Weyker, KAC chief executive officer. “Our role was to provide the venue space,” she said.

My Sister’s House

My Sisters House started out as a catering enterprise that lost traction during the pandemic.

Webb decided to focus her efforts on “giving back to the community and supporting families. I raised my three kids in Kenosha and had to find resources I needed, so I want to help other families access those resources,” she said. “My Sister’s House is based on my own family. At my own sister’s house I am always comfortable and you can come as you are.”

Families with special needs children of all ages streamed into the KAC for the egg hunt and activities like egg decorating and coloring book pages.

“I like that it’s geared for special needs and appreciate the assortment of things to do,” said Kenosha mom, Megan Burgess, who accompanied her son, Trevor, age 19.

“I like seeing my friends here,” added Trevor.

