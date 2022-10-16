 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cruising in Scandinavia

WATCH NOW: Adventures in cruising: From trolls to Yule Lads and the Northern Lights

Sailing along the foggy coast of Iceland in September 2022.

The famous "Golden Waterfall" in Iceland

Church bells ring outside Durham Cathedral.

"Mud pots" and other geothermal features draw visitors to Iceland.

Sorry, COVID-19, you couldn’t defeat us.

After two years of delays due to the pandemic, we finally boarded the Island Princess cruise ship and set sail from Copenhagen.

The 17-day voyage started on Sept. 11 and included stops in Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Scotland and England.

Along the way, we sailed into fjords, hiked among waterfalls, traversed the Troll Road and ate too many desserts.

We also learned why, in Iceland, Christmas is a crowded affair.

What’s new: Princess uses a Medallion system, which is both convenient and a bit creepy. Every passenger gets a Medallion, which you use to open your cabin door, make purchases and basically do anything on the ship. You can even track the other people in your party with a “find my companions” feature. Like I said, it’s great not to have to carry anything with you as you move around the ship (you can wear the Medallion as a necklace, on your wrist, etc.) but it does have echoes of Big Brother watching your every move.

What’s not new: Thank goodness the cruiseline still delivers “the newspaper” each night. That’s the “Princess Patter,” listing the next day’s activities. I take out a highlighter and mark anything that sounds interesting, just like they did on the Mayflower.

Fit for a king: You say you want to visit castles? You had several chances on this trip, from Egeskov Castle in Fredericia, Denmark, with its impressive moat and gardens to the towering Dunrobin Castle near Inverness, Scotland. Just don’t get lost trying to find the dungeon.

Wisconsin connection: There’s always at least one on every trip. This time, it was the song “Jump Around,” heard at every Badgers home football game. On this cruise, “Jump Around” was part of the One-Hit Wonder Music Trivia Contest. Sorry, Bucky, but the 1992 song was the only hit for House of Pain.

Fabio founded Norway: Not really, but we did see a statue of Harald Fairhair, who was crowned the nation’s first king when he united Norway way, way back in 872. If they ever make a movie about his life, the former romance novel cover model Fabio is a shoo-in for the lead role.

You can never have too many trolls: I’m not sure this is true, but you can’t escape trolls in Norway, so just embrace them. There are trolls everywhere — as roadside attractions, as figurines, as images on everything from T-shirts to mugs. There’s even a famous “Troll Wall,” a vertical, flat mountainside so dangerous that climbing is banned, and the Troll Road, filled with 11 sharp turns slicing through the mountains.

Stamp it: We visited national parks in Norway and Iceland but, sadly, none of the parks had stamping stations. My husband, Rex, and I have been enthusiastic national park stamp collectors for two decades. We need to bring this program to Scandinavia.

Lights out: A huge reason people travel to Iceland is to see the Northern Lights. But you have to get lucky, with timing and weather conditions. Lucky for us, we saw an impressive Northern Lights show on Sept. 18. They’re actually more impressive when you take a photo with the “Night Sight” setting on your phone than they are to the naked eye. Does anyone know why that is?

Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho: In northern Iceland’s Dimmuborgir Nature Reserve, you can visit the cave where the 13 Yule Lads live. They are trolls (of course!) who take the place of Santa Claus in Iceland. Though these Yule Lads are generally nice, their mother will capture and eat naughty children! Does this mean we have to hang 13 stockings over the fireplace?

Look up!: You never know what you’ll see, from those Northern Lights to umbrellas floating over a narrow street in Durham, England. The whimsical display added a festive air to the city’s outdoor cafes and shops.

In two places at once: In Iceland, you can straddle a deep crevice in the earth, with one foot in Europe and the other in North America. Iceland sits on top of two tectonic plates that are slowly spreading apart, which makes this balancing act possible.

Weight lifting, Icelandic-style: There’s a black pebbled beach in Grundarfjordur, Iceland, with four heavy stones. Traditionally, men would pick up the stones — from lightest to heaviest — and, depending on how much they could lift, they would (or would not) be hired on a fishing boat.

Sorry, Nessie: This was my third visit to Loch Ness and still no sightings of the famous “Nessie” sea creature. Maybe next time …

Meet the locals: Though we didn’t met any famous sea monsters, we did come across sheep in Iceland, Highland cattle in Scotland and, yes, those many trolls.

Those British “cozy” mysteries aren’t wrong: We’re big fans of British TV shows like “Lewis,” “Endeavour,” “Vera” and various other shows set in quaint villages with quirky characters. But that can’t be accurate, right? Well, our tour guide, Johnny, in Durham, England, walked out of casting and right into our lives. He had a jolly outlook, a stream-of-consciousness style of speaking and a fondness for the phrase “tickety-boo.”

Dinner is served: Of course, we ate too much — including desserts. Whenever I was tempted to “just say no” to a warm vanilla soufflé, I recalled a long-ago Erma Bombeck column. Writing about dieting, the humorist, whose column ran for several years in the Kenosha News, lamented “the women on the Titanic who skipped dessert because they were cutting back on sweets, before that iceberg showed up.”

You’re right, Erma. When at sea, eat like it’s the last supper. There’s always time to diet when you get back home safely.

How to be a happy cruiser

Cruise vacations are not for everyone, just like trekking in the Himalayas is not for everyone.

Here are some tips for enjoying a cruise, whether it’s your first voyage or your 21st:

Get out of your comfort zone: On our 17-day cruise, I joined the Princess Pop Choir. It was the first choir I had sung with since my Bose Elementary School days, and it was so much fun. Apparently, I’m a soprano, at least according to this choir director. While everyone was welcome to join the group, we had some talented singers among us. One of our tenors was heading home to Perth, Australia, where his next performance was with Andrea Bocelli! That must have been quite a comedown after harmonizing on “The Rose” with our Pop Choir.

Keep your balance: The ship’s Zumba fitness classes offered the chance to stay active (so did the gym, but who wants to walk on a treadmill in a windowless room?). While I regularly do Jazzercise workouts here in Kenosha, jumping jacks on a moving ship are a whole new experience.

Stay busy … or not: You can easily fill up your schedule onboard. On sea days, I ran from one activity to another — Zumba! Trivia! Shuffleboard! Choir practice! Bean Bag Challenge! — while other folks (including my husband, Rex) found a cozy spot to read and/or snooze until dinnertime.

Don’t let familiarity breed contempt: We met so many people on this cruise (and others) who cruise all over the world, often for several months at a time. Lucky, right? You’d think so, but some of them love to complain about the smallest annoyances, like the woman who was upset that “they don’t put bowls of potato chips out on the bars anymore, ever since COVID.” (You could order potato chips through the free room service, but she didn’t like that option. Apparently, potato chips taste better after sitting out on a bar for hours.)

A cruise vacation won’t be perfect — no trip is, whether it’s a voyage to Antarctica or a run to the grocery store — but dwelling on “how much better it was 30 years ago” is not the recipe for happiness. Also, it annoys the people around you!

Stay ahead of sea sickness: This last point is very important. We enjoyed generally calm seas, but the ship was rockin’ a few times as we crossed the North Sea. By taking Dramamine regularly — before I felt queasy — I was able to ward off any nausea and get back to that chocolate soufflé.

You've got a friend in me ...

Before we left for vacation, a colleague — who has never been on a cruise — asked me, “Do you make friends on the ship?”

I hadn’t been on a cruise ship since 2017, but I always met friendly folks on previous trips.

I hoped that was still the case, and I can confirm that, yes, you can make a lot of friends on a cruise. (Or, you can hide inside your cabin and not speak to anyone, but don't do that!)

By the time we walked off the Island Princess to come back home, I had to say goodbye to my trivia friends, my choir friends, my Zumba pals and even some folks I met while trying line dancing and shuffleboard.

It also pays to share tables with fellow passengers in the dining room.

You never know who you’ll meet, like the British man who was in Queen Elizabeth’s wedding.

Back in November of 1947, Tim was a choirboy in Windsor, where Princess Elizabeth attended church.

“She was married at Westminster Abbey,” he told us, “but their choir was awful, so she asked us to come because she knew we would sing the right notes.”

He went on to become a math teacher and a serious mountain climber and now he cruises the world with his wife, charming his dinner companions from Wisconsin.

Making friends at sea? It's a free cruise perk.

Trivial pursuits

I tell people — only semi-jokingly — that I take cruises just for the chance to play trivia every day.

Sometimes, twice a day.

It’s true the trivia challenges are popular, and setting up a strong team is critical.

Try to get at least one Brit to join your team of up to six people. They come in handy for the inevitable questions concerning cricket.

Also critical? Getting there early! On our Princess cruise, if at least one member of your team didn’t secure seats 20 minutes before trivia started, you’d be out of luck. (We were playing for valuable prizes like plastic coasters, so it was a rough crowd.)

If you’ve got some time to study before a cruise, bone up on your flag knowledge. You’ll be asked at least one flag question every day — How many stars are on the flag of Venezuela? Which color is in the center of the three-striped French flag?

And, for some reason, the late singer/songwriter/actor Anthony Newley popped up in several trivia questions, too. 

And if you’re playing trivia with me and we get a river question, just know I have three standard river answers: Nile, Amazon or Mississippi. You pick.

