WATCH NOW: Adventures in cruising: From trolls to Yule Lads and the Northern Lights

Sorry, COVID-19, you couldn’t defeat us.

After two years of delays due to the pandemic, we finally boarded the Island Princess cruise ship and set sail from Copenhagen.

The 17-day voyage started on Sept. 11 and included stops in Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Scotland and England.

Along the way, we sailed into fjords, hiked among waterfalls, traversed the Troll Road and ate too many desserts.

We also learned why, in Iceland, Christmas is a crowded affair.

What’s new: Princess uses a Medallion system, which is both convenient and a bit creepy. Every passenger gets a Medallion, which you use to open your cabin door, make purchases and basically do anything on the ship. You can even track the other people in your party with a “find my companions” feature. Like I said, it’s great not to have to carry anything with you as you move around the ship (you can wear the Medallion as a necklace, on your wrist, etc.) but it does have echoes of Big Brother watching your every move.

What’s not new: Thank goodness the cruiseline still delivers “the newspaper” each night. That’s the “Princess Patter,” listing the next day’s activities. I take out a highlighter and mark anything that sounds interesting, just like they did on the Mayflower.

Fit for a king: You say you want to visit castles? You had several chances on this trip, from Egeskov Castle in Fredericia, Denmark, with its impressive moat and gardens to the towering Dunrobin Castle near Inverness, Scotland. Just don’t get lost trying to find the dungeon.

Wisconsin connection: There’s always at least one on every trip. This time, it was the song “Jump Around,” heard at every Badgers home football game. On this cruise, “Jump Around” was part of the One-Hit Wonder Music Trivia Contest. Sorry, Bucky, but the 1992 song was the only hit for House of Pain.

Fabio founded Norway: Not really, but we did see a statue of Harald Fairhair, who was crowned the nation’s first king when he united Norway way, way back in 872. If they ever make a movie about his life, the former romance novel cover model Fabio is a shoo-in for the lead role.

You can never have too many trolls: I’m not sure this is true, but you can’t escape trolls in Norway, so just embrace them. There are trolls everywhere — as roadside attractions, as figurines, as images on everything from T-shirts to mugs. There’s even a famous “Troll Wall,” a vertical, flat mountainside so dangerous that climbing is banned, and the Troll Road, filled with 11 sharp turns slicing through the mountains.

Stamp it: We visited national parks in Norway and Iceland but, sadly, none of the parks had stamping stations. My husband, Rex, and I have been enthusiastic national park stamp collectors for two decades. We need to bring this program to Scandinavia.

Lights out: A huge reason people travel to Iceland is to see the Northern Lights. But you have to get lucky, with timing and weather conditions. Lucky for us, we saw an impressive Northern Lights show on Sept. 18. They’re actually more impressive when you take a photo with the “Night Sight” setting on your phone than they are to the naked eye. Does anyone know why that is?

Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho: In northern Iceland’s Dimmuborgir Nature Reserve, you can visit the cave where the 13 Yule Lads live. They are trolls (of course!) who take the place of Santa Claus in Iceland. Though these Yule Lads are generally nice, their mother will capture and eat naughty children! Does this mean we have to hang 13 stockings over the fireplace?

Look up!: You never know what you’ll see, from those Northern Lights to umbrellas floating over a narrow street in Durham, England. The whimsical display added a festive air to the city’s outdoor cafes and shops.

In two places at once: In Iceland, you can straddle a deep crevice in the earth, with one foot in Europe and the other in North America. Iceland sits on top of two tectonic plates that are slowly spreading apart, which makes this balancing act possible.

Weight lifting, Icelandic-style: There’s a black pebbled beach in Grundarfjordur, Iceland, with four heavy stones. Traditionally, men would pick up the stones — from lightest to heaviest — and, depending on how much they could lift, they would (or would not) be hired on a fishing boat.

Sorry, Nessie: This was my third visit to Loch Ness and still no sightings of the famous “Nessie” sea creature. Maybe next time …

Meet the locals: Though we didn’t met any famous sea monsters, we did come across sheep in Iceland, Highland cattle in Scotland and, yes, those many trolls.

Those British “cozy” mysteries aren’t wrong: We’re big fans of British TV shows like “Lewis,” “Endeavour,” “Vera” and various other shows set in quaint villages with quirky characters. But that can’t be accurate, right? Well, our tour guide, Johnny, in Durham, England, walked out of casting and right into our lives. He had a jolly outlook, a stream-of-consciousness style of speaking and a fondness for the phrase “tickety-boo.”

Dinner is served: Of course, we ate too much — including desserts. Whenever I was tempted to “just say no” to a warm vanilla soufflé, I recalled a long-ago Erma Bombeck column. Writing about dieting, the humorist, whose column ran for several years in the Kenosha News, lamented “the women on the Titanic who skipped dessert because they were cutting back on sweets, before that iceberg showed up.”

You’re right, Erma. When at sea, eat like it’s the last supper. There’s always time to diet when you get back home safely.