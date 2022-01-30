WATCH NOW: African American Club installs exhibits at two locations honoring Black Kenoshans, institutions

The African American Club is installing educational exhibits at two Kenosha institutions in honor of Black History Month.

Exhibits highlighting notable Black Kenoshans and institutions will be installed at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., and at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. They will be displayed throughout February.

Club founder and CEO Kendal West, 34, was busy creating an exhibit at the Civil War Museum Friday morning.

“This is our mission for the African American Club, to capture stories of our Kenosha heroes and historical figures,” West said. “Because of Black History Month that’s coming I had the bright idea of ‘I wonder if there’s other African American stories that we don’t know about.’”

Among those honored in the exhibits are Katherine Marks, one of the first two people of color to be elected to the City Council in 1992, and Civil War hero Antoine Dodge, who is believed to be the first Black man to settle permanently in the city.

Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave., is also honored for being the first Black religious congregation in the city.

“We don’t want these stories lost,” West said.

Jon Martens, collections and exhibits specialist with the history center, said he hopes the exhibit will be popular. He said the stories, contributions and experiences of Black residents often get overlooked.

He hopes it helps “make up for lost time.”

Martens said the organization will “really promote it on social media to get foot traffic to see (the exhibit).”

Newly formed club

The newly formed organization aims to be a social club similar to the Swedish-American Club and Italian-American Club in Kenosha. It held it’s inaugural gala in August.

It aims to serve as a support network for Black residents and foster business development for the community.

