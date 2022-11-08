Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski won the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 61 Tuesday, taking the seat formerly held by current County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, a county board supervisor for Kenosha County District 16, received 17,538 votes while political newcomer Max Winkels of Burlington received 9,848 votes. Nedweski received 64% of the vote, Winkels 35.94%.

Nedweski ran on a platform advocating for lowered taxes and government spending, a tough-on-crime attitude and the expansion of school choice. She said that during her campaign price inflation was the issue that voters focused on the most.

“We have people who are struggling to pay for groceries, pay for gas,” Nedweski said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that resonated with voters.”

Nedweski, a lifelong Kenosha County resident, reflected on the win during a Republican election night event at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., saying there was “a lot of work to do.”

“It’s very humbling, it is also very inspiring,” Nedweski said. “We have faced many difficulties through the last few years.”

Winkels, attending the Democratic election night event at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave., said he wished Nedweski the best, and hoped she would represent the entirety of her constituents during her time in the Assembly.

“I called Amanda and conceded,” Winkels said. “My hope is that she does well in the legislature and serves all the people.”

District 61 encompasses much of western Kenosha County, including the Villages of Twin lakes, Silver Lake, Paddock Lake, Bristol, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to the south.

Kenosha News reporters Daniel Gaitan and Terry Flores contributed to this story.