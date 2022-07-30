WATCH NOW: AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus

American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade.

AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017.

Drivers from all across North American displayed their cars in the parade.

This year was the first time Craig and Michelle Oliver, of Grand Rapids, Mich., attended the AMC Homecoming in Kenosha.

“We took the ferry across with our car,” Craig said. “We are enjoying it so far.”

Matthias Wiltzius brought his 1979 AMC Pacer limited hatchback, which he drives around town, to drive in the parade.

“I’m very excited,” Wiltzius said. “I’m very happy to be here with all of us, and to share these beautiful moments in time together.”

Wiltzius, who has previously owned other AMC vehicles, said he was drawn to the Pacer he drives now because of the brown color of the car, which he described as, “A very mellow earth tone, which I find very comforting to my soul.”

After saving up portions of his paychecks, Wiltzius was able to purchase the Pacer from AMCpacer.com in 2011.

“I bought it out of Topeka, Kansas,” Wiltzius said. “So I found it online, bought it and then basically got it to the point where it’s running and driving and more presentable than when I found it with a clear title.”

Kiki and Mike Lane of Minneapolis, Minn., came to the parade for the first time sporting the bright lime green Gremlin they’ve owned for the past nine years.

“Oh, we love it (the AMC Homecoming),” Kiki said. “This is amazing.”

Mike shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s great,” Mike said. “It’s very well organized, planned and executed. All these cars here ... It’s wonderful.”

Mike said he was interested in the Gremlin in particular because he used to see one on his walk to school as a kid.

“I walked by one on my way to school daily for a year or two and I was just fascinated by the look of it,” Mike said. “I didn’t know anyone that had one. I never rode in one, but when the midlife crisis hit I was like, ‘I got to have one.’”

As it became time for the parade to commence from its starting point at Southport Park, onlookers began to gather along 78th Street. Jim Zuhlke, Marianne Brickley, Linda and Rick Berger were stationed at the intersection of 78th Street and Seventh Avenue to watch the parade outside of Linda and Rick’s house.

“It (the parade) evoked a lot of memories,” Brickley said. “I took my driver’s test in a Rambler.”

For Zuhlke, this was his first time attending the parade, but he had visited the car show in Kennedy Park in the past.

“I’ve gone to the car show that they have on Kennedy Park,” Zuhlke said. “I always liked it because, ever since I was a kid, I could identify the year (and) the model for AMCs, so that’s sort of a game I like to play.”

Although the AMC plant in Kenosha it is gone now, its impact remains even with people who did not grow up in locally, such as Wiltzius, who is from Pewaukee.

“I appreciate all of the cars are made here in Kenosha through the course of time going back to what looks like the early 1900s.” Wiltzius said. “And through that evolution, many people... they woke up every morning and created these cars, painted them and put them together. And each car has a story.”