WATCH NOW: AMC Homecoming visitors gather for ice cream at Nash Elementary School

Kenosha community members and AMC Homecoming visitors gathered at Nash Elementary for ice cream cones and sundaes Friday afternoon as part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming events.

About a dozen American Motors cars rolled into the parking lot and drivers stopped to soak up the sun and enjoy an ice cream cone.

“We were here in 2014 and the people that we came with said this is a must-see event,” said Valerie Bedsaul, who was attending AMC Homecoming events from Maryland. “We’ve been here every year since it’s been offered.”

Bedsaul and Gayle Thomas also said they’ve encountered friendliness and hospitality throughout their time spent in the area for the homecoming events.

The inside of Nash Elementary’s library features imagery of Nash cars and models, and even a model of a Nash Metropolitan.

Wanda Conley, a Kenosha resident, attended the event after hearing about it from a friend.

“It’s just fun to have something to take the kids to and look at cars,” Conley said.