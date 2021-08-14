WATCH NOW: American Heroes Café honors founder Mary Domes

Soon after, the two founded the American Heroes Café, which continues to thrive.

“Mary was quite something,” Stader said Friday morning. “She gave out a lot of hugs, and a hug goes a long way in our society.”

Stader is quick to say, “I’m no hero, despite the name of this group. The heroes are the guys lying underneath the crosses. All of us here, we did our job. I did it for 20-plus years, others for two or four years.”

Looking around the room, he marveled at “all the camaraderie here. There’s nothing a veteran wouldn’t do for another veteran. We look out for each other.”

Next to Stader, fellow Navy Club Ship 40 member John Miller recalled “how great Mary was to us. She even trained our dog.” (Domes worked for two decades in her dog training business, DogDom International.)

Milt Dean, who’s been coming to the gathering for several years, also recalled Domes “training our dog Elvis, who was not easy to work with.” Dean coined the phrase “Angel of the Morning” some years back to describe Domes “and now she’s our Winged Angel,” he said. “She was a real sweetheart.”