WATCH NOW: American Heroes Café honors founder Mary Domes

It was a full house as usual Friday morning at the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St.
The coffee flowed and many doughnuts were consumed, alongside conversation and laughter.
But the gathering took on a special meaning at 9 a.m. when those gathered stood, as they do every week, to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem.
Then Anne Wasilevich spoke, her voice choking with emotion: “As you know, Mary Domes passed away this week. Let’s have a moment of silence first and then sing ‘Taps’ for her.”
Domes, one of the founders of the American Heroes Café, was a tireless volunteer for the group and a guiding light. She died Monday of cancer.
In her name, Dick Stader — a Navy veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam and belongs to Navy Club Ship 40 — is collecting donations for the Honor Flight program.
Domes, of Pleasant Prairie, first got the idea for the café after convincing her father, a World War II veteran, to take an Honor Flight and visit the monuments in Washington, D.C. He died three weeks before the trip, but Domes and her friend Sharon Janusz still went to the airport to greet the returning Honor Flight veterans.
That was “a life changing day,” Domes said. “Sharon and I became aware of our extreme appreciation for all veterans.”
Soon after, the two founded the American Heroes Café, which continues to thrive.
“Mary was quite something,” Stader said Friday morning. “She gave out a lot of hugs, and a hug goes a long way in our society.”
Stader is quick to say, “I’m no hero, despite the name of this group. The heroes are the guys lying underneath the crosses. All of us here, we did our job. I did it for 20-plus years, others for two or four years.”
Looking around the room, he marveled at “all the camaraderie here. There’s nothing a veteran wouldn’t do for another veteran. We look out for each other.”
Next to Stader, fellow Navy Club Ship 40 member John Miller recalled “how great Mary was to us. She even trained our dog.” (Domes worked for two decades in her dog training business, DogDom International.)
Milt Dean, who’s been coming to the gathering for several years, also recalled Domes “training our dog Elvis, who was not easy to work with.” Dean coined the phrase “Angel of the Morning” some years back to describe Domes “and now she’s our Winged Angel,” he said. “She was a real sweetheart.”
Across the table from Dean, Jim Moldenhauer said he comes to the Café “for the doughnuts, coffee and laughs and to see my friends.”
That’s the greatest legacy for Domes, Wasilevich said.
“Look at this gathering,” she said, motioning around the bustling open-air room inside Festival Foods. “Look at what she did.”
10th anniversary
Wasilevich showed off a sign Domes had made for the group’s fifth anniversary, including “stats” like “31,200 doughnuts consumed,” “62,400 cups of coffee served” and “742 bad jokes” told. (“We have way more bad jokes than that just in one week,” Wasilevich said, laughing.)
Wasilevich is planning a 10th anniversary celebration for the group on Aug. 27 at the 80th Street Festival. (A second group meets Wednesday mornings at the Festival Foods in Somers, 6000 31st St.)
“We will have a big birthday party here and also present the donations to the Honor Flight Group,” Wasilevich said. “We will have a special tribute to Mary.”
Until then, donations will be collected Fridays and Wednesdays at the Festival Foods locations on 80th Street and in Somers in honor of Domes, the veterans’ Winged Angel.