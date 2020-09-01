WATCH NOW: An epicenter of two clashing narratives

Danielle Orange, of Kenosha, carrying a Black Lives Matter sign, said she is disappointed Trump chose to make Kenosha a political stage.

“I think we have a chance here to calm down, rebuild and work on some fundamental change,” Orange said. “His visit is not going to move any of that forward.”

Anita Piccolo, of Kenosha, said she didn’t think Trump’s visit accomplished anything for the city.

“Kenosha is a very strong city,” Piccolo said. “We have people who want to pull together — Black and White — and we can do this.”

Piccolo said seeing the National Guard line the street in front of Bradford High School evokes a range of emotion.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Piccolo said. “At the same time, it’s comforting.”

Betty Martin, who lives in an apartment near the police station, said “believe it or not, I have always felt safe.”

She said she feels there are more important places for Trump to visit, such as California where wildfires are raging.

A woman named Rhonda, who did not want to share her last name, said she is tired of people coming in from outside the community who have no interest in helping.