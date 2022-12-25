Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins.

Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.

“People eat with their eyes, I want to provide a nice, clean place for people,” Sebetic said.

Work is expected to be completed in late January, with Sebetic saying he hopes to open on his doors Feb. 1 with reduced times and hours. After the winter, Sebetic plans to expand the operation hours and add car hops.

Sebetic has known the previous owner, Ken Anderson, much of his life. He’s been in the restaurant business for over a decade in one form or another. When Anderson closed his doors last February, he jumped at the chance to run his own business.

“It sat vacant for a very long time, I approached him about selling the business to me,” Sebetic said. “I wanted to be an entrepreneur, I wanted to be an owner and operator of a restaurant.”

The remodeled restaurant will be an “old-school diner,” Sebetic said, offering a retro experience with affordable and high quality food. It’s something he felt was lacking.

“It brings a diner experience back to Kenosha, it brings the legacy of Andy’s back,” Sebetic said. “I want to get this back to being a staple of the community.”

The retro diner will be a family-friendly location, Sebetic said, and emphasized that it would be a local restaurant run by a Kenosha family, as it had been with the previous family.

“I want to provide a good experience to people and their families,” Sebetic said.

There’s still plenty of work ahead as remodeling continues, and Sebetic said he plans to start hiring staff in the coming weeks. There’s also plenty of big plans in the works, with Sebetic hoping to do community-focused events and sponsorships in the future, including the return of the weekly cruise-in car shows.