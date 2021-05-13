WATCH NOW: Annual Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service returns after one-year break forced by pandemic

When Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth stepped to the microphone Wednesday at the annual Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor officers killed in the line of duty, he noted that it had been two years since local law enforcement gathered for the event.

The event was held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last time we were here was two years ago,” Beth said, standing on the stage on Second Avenue near the local law enforcement memorial. “Our world, our country, our state and our community have changed since then.”

The ceremony is a remembrance of the eight members of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department who have died in the line of duty and of law enforcement officers who died around the county.

In 2020, according to the organizers, 362 officers died in the line of duty nationwide, 45 of those killed by gunfire. Another 234 officers died of COVID-19.

This year’s ceremony comes as law enforcement officers around the country and in Kenosha have been under increased scrutiny, with calls for changes in police tactics and police reform.