WATCH NOW: Annual Memorial Day ceremony returns to the lakefront after pandemic hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Memorial Day ceremony returned to Navy Memorial Park Monday morning at Kenosha's harbor front.

“It’s great to be back,” said Dick Stader, executive director of Navy Club Ship 40 in Kenosha, which hosts the event.

Last year, Stader said, the group held the event virtually because of the pandemic. “It wasn’t the same,” he said, saying he was pleased with the large turnout Monday morning. “It’s great to be back here on our beautiful lakefront.”

Each year at the ceremony, a wreath is placed on the harbor, then those in attendance can cast a flower into the lake in remembrance of a veteran who has died. Dozens of people lined up along the harbor’s edge, each throwing a carnation into the water.

Sonja McClure and her granddaughters Maryah Kraning, 12, and Sonja Kraning, 10, were among those taking part.

“Every year, I don’t care how cold it is,” said McClure when asked if she comes to the ceremony each year. She said her late husband was a veteran, her father a veteran of World War II. She said she brings her granddaughters each year, hoping to help them connect with the service of family members who died before they were born.

“I wish they could have met their grandfathers,” McClure said.

