WATCH NOW: Anonymous donor boosts Pleasant Prairie Police K-9 program in memory of Randy Copenharv

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Randy Copenharve’s impact was definitely felt in the village and specifically within the Police Department’s K-9 unit.
And when Copenharve suddenly died last September, someone within his circle decided to continue that into the future.
An anonymous donation came to the Police Department this past week in Copenharve’s memory that will be used for the K-9 unit, led by Officer Mike Algiers and his 4-year-old German shepherd, Chase.
When Chase joined the department two years ago, it was made possible in part because of a donation by Copenharve.
The latest donation will be used to purchase a protective suit for training, a GPS unit and stuffed animals that can be used for future fundraising . The gift couldn’t have come at a better time, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said.
“The upkeep of the dog is an expensive deal,” he said. “The training and equipment wears out, just like everything else does. (The donation) was wonderful to have. We didn’t put feelers out for this. It wasn’t like we were advertising for donations, but this individual came up and said, ‘In Randy Copenharve’s memory, because Randy was an incredible backer of our K-9 program and village events (they wanted to donate).”
Smetana said Copenharve, who was the president of Racine-based Postorino Construction Finishes, also was involved in other areas of the village, including the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society.
“He helped with a great deal of fundraising with that,” Smetana said. “Randy was the kind of guy who got his hands dirty. He wasn’t just writing checks in the background. He was at the meetings getting things going. He was a very energetic individual.
“The donation suits his personality to a ‘T.’ It was very well thought of by the donor.”
Strong bond
Algiers and Chase have formed quite the tag team, Smetana said, as the two are together both at home and at work.
Chase, who was born in Czechoslovakia, is known as a dual-purpose K-9, which means he is used to find narcotics and evidence location, along with suspect apprehension, Algiers said.
Having the new equipment for Chase to use when he’s working will only make him a better “employee,” albeit a four-legged furry one, Algiers said.
“We needed a new bite suit, which is what the decoys wear for the apprehension work that we do,” he said. “It’s not a cheap object to buy, obviously, and our program is run off donations and fundraisers. Another tool is a GPS collar for him I can use for training.
“I can give that to an individual to lay a track for me, and then I can match it up with the path that we walk to make sure that (Chase) is doing what he’s supposed to be doing. If a call requires us to go out to a large field to look for a suspect, that GPS can be used to give to whoever who is in charge of the scene to monitor where we are.”
Fundraisers
And the attraction of a hard-working K-9 unit never hurts when it comes to helping fund the program, which is costly and prohibits the department from looking at possibly expanding it to a second dog, Smetana said.
“The cost is prohibitive, so right now we are looking at just the dog we have,” he said. “But we have fundraisers going. That is the one area where people enjoy donating to that. It is the dog, and the dog has a personality of his own. Officer Algiers is very good about letting him get out in the public.”
One thing is certain when it comes to Chase, and that’s he’s clearly the star of the show, Smetana said.
“What did they used to say as an actor (that) you don’t want to be on stage either before or after a dog because they tend to steal the show?” Smetana said. “That’s the way Chase is, too. As soon as that dog is out in a group or in public, nobody else is paying attention to anything else.”