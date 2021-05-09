WATCH NOW: Anonymous donor boosts Pleasant Prairie Police K-9 program in memory of Randy Copenharv

“He helped with a great deal of fundraising with that,” Smetana said. “Randy was the kind of guy who got his hands dirty. He wasn’t just writing checks in the background. He was at the meetings getting things going. He was a very energetic individual.

“The donation suits his personality to a ‘T.’ It was very well thought of by the donor.”

Strong bond

Algiers and Chase have formed quite the tag team, Smetana said, as the two are together both at home and at work.

Chase, who was born in Czechoslovakia, is known as a dual-purpose K-9, which means he is used to find narcotics and evidence location, along with suspect apprehension, Algiers said.

Having the new equipment for Chase to use when he’s working will only make him a better “employee,” albeit a four-legged furry one, Algiers said.

“We needed a new bite suit, which is what the decoys wear for the apprehension work that we do,” he said. “It’s not a cheap object to buy, obviously, and our program is run off donations and fundraisers. Another tool is a GPS collar for him I can use for training.