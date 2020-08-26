WATCH NOW: Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday

A 17-year-old Antioch teen is in custody in Lake County, expected to be charged for the shooting that left two men dead and a third injured.
Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis confirmed that a 17-year-old had been arrested, but did not name him or release information on the recommended charges.
The shooting — and the movements of the teen before and after — were captured on at least a half-dozen videos that were shared widely on social media.
“Last night a 17-year-old individual from Antioch, Illinois was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place, the result of it was two people are dead,” Miskinis said.
At an afternoon press conference about the shooting, the protests and the riots in the city, Miskinis said he would not give any details about the latest shooting.
At the same press conference, authorities said the number of Wisconsin National Guard members in the city is continuing to grow, and that the city will have a 7 p.m. curfew. Law enforcement plans to make arrests of those who stay on the street at night.
Miskinis said he did not know whether the teen was in Kenosha answering social media calls for armed militia to come to the city after protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Sunday turned violent. Miskinis said 17-year-olds are not allowed to open carry.
The police chief said a 26-year-old Silver Lake man and a 36-year-old Kenosha man were killed.
“Everybody involved was out after the curfew. I’m not going to make a great deal of that, but the point is the curfew is in place to protect, had persons not been out involved in violation of that perhaps the situation that unfolded would not have happened,” Miskinis said.
The Village of Antioch Police Department put out a public statement saying they took the teen into custody, identifying him as Kyle Rittenhouse.
“This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with first degree intentional homicide,” the statement from the Illinois department said. “The suspect in the incident, 17-year-old Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing.”
According to a spokesman for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office, an extradition hearing is scheduled Friday.
No charges have yet been issued in Wisconsin, according to publicly available court records.
The shooting occurred in a clash that began in a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.
Video shows people running in the street and people falling to the ground as shots ring out. In another video, the man, carrying an AR-15 style rifle and wearing a baseball cap, is seen running, holding his rifle and talking on his phone. He can be heard saying “I just killed somebody” as he ran.
In one video, the man with the rifle is seen running down the street, pursued by others trying to stop him, yelling that he had just shot someone. The man falls to the ground, still holding the rifle. As people run toward him, one holding a skateboard, he fires his weapon, appearing to shoot two people. Someone begins shouting “medic!”
After the shooting, the man with the rifle is seen getting up and heading away from the scene toward law enforcement in armored vehicles, at first running, then walking with his hands up. A man can be heard frantically trying to call the attention of law enforcement to the man walking with the gun.
“That dude just shot them. Dude right there just them all down there. Hey, he just shot them. That dude right there, he shot someone,” a man screams. The man with the gun then walks beside law enforcement who are advancing in the armored vehicles. “Is someone injured straight ahead?” someone asks as the vehicles drive past the man with the gun.
The video of the shootings and video of the police response at the press conference were quickly politicized on social media, with those on the left saying they exposed police bias while those on the right arguing the teen was acting in self defense. In a measure of the cruelty of online life, the Facebook account for a woman believed to be the girlfriend of one of the men killed was filled Wednesday afternoon with photos captured from the video of the moment the man was shot, calling him a “commie” and saying “preferred pronouns was/were.”
At the press conference, reporters asked about the video, asking how the shooter was allowed to walk past law enforcement vehicles and leave the scene while people were pointing him out. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said he had not seen the video, but speculated that the law enforcement at the scene may not have heard the people pointing the man out because of the radio traffic and noise. “You get tunnel vision,” Beth said. Miskinis did not comment.
The shooting came during the third day of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday. Blake survived but was left paralyzed according to his family and attorneys.
The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and District Attorney Michael Graveley said he has also asked for a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.
Miskinis said the three officers that were on the scene at the shooting are on administrative leave while the DOJ investigation is underway.
Protests have turned violent, with fires set by rioters destroying or damaging 30 buildings Tuesday. While the center of the protest has been around Civic Center Park and the Kenosha County Courthouse, most of the worst damage was in the working class Uptown neighborhood.
“It has been a difficult time in the city of Kenosha, a devastating time for the community,” Mayor John Antaramian said. “There are a lot of very good people in this community and what is happening to them is wrong. People have differences of opinion, we have different concepts of how things should be done, those are all fine. But violence in the community is not acceptable. Violence to property, violence to people is absolutely unacceptable.”
Antaramian and Beth also said they were opposed to people acting as armed militia during the protests. “No, I don’t want more guns on the street in the community. We are trying to keep people safe,” Antaramian said.
Beth said his answer was “hell no” when asked if he would deputize citizens. “They create confrontation,” he said. “That doesn’t help us.”
He said that the 17-year-old “might have been part of this group that wanted me to deputize them.”
A group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out an online call Tuesday to “any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from evil thugs.”
In an online message to Miskinis that has since been removed, the “commander” of the guard and said “we will be mobilizing tonight and have about 3,000 RSVPs … I ask that you do NOT have your officers tell us to go home under threat of arrest as you have done in the past.”
According to the technology news website The Verge, Facebook took down the Kenosha Guard page under its Dangerous Individuals and Groups police after the two men were killed.
SCENES FROM UPTOWN TUESDAY MORNING
