WATCH NOW: Archbishop Listecki scheduled to bless renovations at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

The 109-year-old St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Paris is schedules to hold a ceremony for the recent installation of a handicap-accessible entrance, with the Archbishop of Milwaukee, Jerome E. Listecki, scheduled to attend Sunday's event.
The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and a Mass is to start at 10:30. The archbishop will bless the new lift, located to the left of the main entrance.
The Rev. Russell Arnett, administrator for the Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes, which includes St. John the Baptist Church, said the new addition was a long time coming.
“This has been 23 years in the making, and we’ve always had some emergency get in the way of this happening,” Arnett said. “We’re excited for this addition for all parishioners to have access to the sacraments and fellowship of the church.”
Festival returning
On July 31st, the church is also set to once again hold its Picnic in Paris festival, featuring live music performances, auctions, raffles, kids games and a car show, among other entertainment.
“It’s a very old fashioned parish festival,” Arnett said. “It’s very relaxing and not a lot of carnival hype.”
Brittany Taylor, the festival’s main organizer, said past events usually brought in around 2,000 people throughout the day and raised $50,000.
“We’re hoping to surpass those numbers and make it a record breaking year,” Taylor said, “We’re just excited to have it, we couldn’t have it last year.”
Although they’ve had to make a few adjustments to events for COVID safety, including cutting out the traditional indoor chicken dinner, Arnett said the community is looking forward to the festival.
“They’re weary of the isolation and want to return to the normal traditions that make life rich,” Arnett said, “It leaves an empty space in their lives.”
Taylor said the event has grown in recent years, with people coming from as far as Chicago to enter their vehicles into the car show.
“It’s a big deal for a small town, and that’s what I think makes it so special,” Taylor said.
The festival is set to take place at the church, at 1501 172nd Ave. (Highway D, north of Highway 142), starting at noon, and going until 9 p.m. The car show will run from noon to 4p.m., and the live auction will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Live performances include the Chevelles Band, from noon to 3 p.m., and the Hat Guys, from 6-9 p.m.
“It’s got food, fun, and children’s games,” Taylor said, “It’s got something for everyone.”