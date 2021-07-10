WATCH NOW: Archbishop Listecki scheduled to bless renovations at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

The 109-year-old St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Paris is schedules to hold a ceremony for the recent installation of a handicap-accessible entrance, with the Archbishop of Milwaukee, Jerome E. Listecki, scheduled to attend Sunday's event.

The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and a Mass is to start at 10:30. The archbishop will bless the new lift, located to the left of the main entrance.

The Rev. Russell Arnett, administrator for the Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes, which includes St. John the Baptist Church, said the new addition was a long time coming.

“This has been 23 years in the making, and we’ve always had some emergency get in the way of this happening,” Arnett said. “We’re excited for this addition for all parishioners to have access to the sacraments and fellowship of the church.”

Festival returning

On July 31st, the church is also set to once again hold its Picnic in Paris festival, featuring live music performances, auctions, raffles, kids games and a car show, among other entertainment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a very old fashioned parish festival,” Arnett said. “It’s very relaxing and not a lot of carnival hype.”