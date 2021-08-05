WATCH NOW: Area bursting with free, live music

Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.

Lincoln Park Live!

The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series wraps up its sixth season of free performances Wednesday evening (Aug. 11) in Lincoln Park.

The music starts at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. near the park’s flower garden, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The music series is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha.

Performers Wednesday evening are Cool Breeze at 6 p.m. This four-piece band plays smooth jazz and R&B, featuring a combination of players who have performed various music genres, including jazz, R&B and blues. The featured band members are local favorite Rogers Randle on saxophone, Eddie Muniz on keyboards, Sandee Jean on vocals and Derek Dowell on drums.

At 7:30 p.m., the Rafael Castro Orchestra plays salsa music.