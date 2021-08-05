WATCH NOW: Area bursting with free, live music

As we head into August, local events continue to heat up:
Woo
dstock concert
This summer, Kenosha County Parks launched a new Thursday evening concert series called Bristol Woodstock.
And tonight (Aug. 5) is your final chance to catch a performance! The performer for the final Bristol Woodstock 2021 concert is Rust Belt.
The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.) The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The concert takes place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
PB&J today
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26. The free shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Today’s shows (Aug. 5) should be especially popular: Megan Ruger, the Twin Lakes native best known as one of the contestants on the sixth season of NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice,” is performing. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.
Lounge act
The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center,” said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.
This summer’s films are: Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”; and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Aug. 7: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 4, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Sunday, Aug. 8: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Tuesdays at the Shell
The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.
This summer’s performers are: the Larry Wimmer Band (Aug. 10), Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31). Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.
Lincoln Park Live!
The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series wraps up its sixth season of free performances Wednesday evening (Aug. 11) in Lincoln Park.
The music starts at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. near the park’s flower garden, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
The music series is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha.
Performers Wednesday evening are Cool Breeze at 6 p.m. This four-piece band plays smooth jazz and R&B, featuring a combination of players who have performed various music genres, including jazz, R&B and blues. The featured band members are local favorite Rogers Randle on saxophone, Eddie Muniz on keyboards, Sandee Jean on vocals and Derek Dowell on drums.
At 7:30 p.m., the Rafael Castro Orchestra plays salsa music.
Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Mahone Fund. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. before Lincoln Park Live! to all eventgoers ages 12 and up.
Coming up
Mark your calendars for next week’s events, including:
Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, performing Aug. 12 at Peanut Butter & Jam, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church festival, Aug. 13-15 outside the church, 2224 45th St. Tip: Come for the fried dough, stay for the Chuck-O-Luck booth.
The Sweet Sheiks, performing “antique pop” and jazz Aug. 13 at the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. The concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow Amphitheater. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Hawthornhollow.org.
The Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 14-15 at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. A $10 wristband is required to have unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jump pad.