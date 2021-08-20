WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement roundtable: Body cameras a welcomed addition for most in law enforcement

Steil said he recently watched a body camera video of a Racine County deputy who rescued a person in a house fire.

Without that footage, the heroic efforts of that officer wouldn’t have been known, he said.

“You watch the body camera image, you realize that he was in there by himself, he went into the house and saved a life,” Steil said. “I remember looking at that body camera image and saying, ‘Holy cow, that’s an individual who is a hero.’

Another piece of the puzzle, Steil said, is the impact of social media. That is where that Smartphone video, oftentimes edited, can quickly be posted and shared before the department even has a chance to put its own investigation in place.

“We saw that not long ago in (Caledonia), a social media video that was edited and spliced that was mildly misleading to the facts on the ground,” he said. “You saw that blow up on social media.”

“A lot of pressure was put on the officers, and pretty darn quickly the (Caledonia) Police Department got out the full story, which vindicated the actions of the officers,” Steil explained. “I think that was an instance where body cameras played a really positive role for that, but there needs to be funding for that. You need to fund the police.”