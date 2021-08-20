WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement roundtable: Body cameras a welcomed addition for most in law enforcement

FRANKLIN — The entire world watched last summer as the drama around the shooting of Jacob Blake unfolded, the images caught on a smartphone.
Those types of videos certainly aren’t a rare occurrence and soon body cameras on law enforcement personnel won’t be as rare either.
Very soon, Kenosha Police officers will be fitted with those devices. A unanimous vote last week by the Kenosha City Council means KPD will spend about $750,000 for 189 body cameras and about 50 in-squad devices.
“We want the transparency,” Kenosha Professional Police Association President Pete Deates said following a law enforcement roundtable at the Franklin Police Department Thursday. “We want the community to see what we’re doing, how the situations unfold from start to finish. It’s positive. Most of us are glad that they’re here.”
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, hosted the discussion this week with several area sheriffs, police chiefs, officers, politicians and community members. Steil explained it’s not just the funding for the cameras themselves that is important.
Also needed is the funding to secure storage for the data from those cameras, Steil said.
“(That’s) necessary so, at some of these times that these are challenged, there’s an ability to go back and look, to either weed out a bad apple or to have evidence that the officer acted correctly,” he said.
Steil said he recently watched a body camera video of a Racine County deputy who rescued a person in a house fire.
Without that footage, the heroic efforts of that officer wouldn’t have been known, he said.
“You watch the body camera image, you realize that he was in there by himself, he went into the house and saved a life,” Steil said. “I remember looking at that body camera image and saying, ‘Holy cow, that’s an individual who is a hero.’
Another piece of the puzzle, Steil said, is the impact of social media. That is where that Smartphone video, oftentimes edited, can quickly be posted and shared before the department even has a chance to put its own investigation in place.
“We saw that not long ago in (Caledonia), a social media video that was edited and spliced that was mildly misleading to the facts on the ground,” he said. “You saw that blow up on social media.”
“A lot of pressure was put on the officers, and pretty darn quickly the (Caledonia) Police Department got out the full story, which vindicated the actions of the officers,” Steil explained. “I think that was an instance where body cameras played a really positive role for that, but there needs to be funding for that. You need to fund the police.”
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who has been in law enforcement since 1995, said he’s been a long-time supporter of body cameras and the transparency they can bring to a department.
All Racine County deputies have worn body cameras since 2016. The department in 2020 purchased cameras equipped with Bluetooth devices that activate whenever a deputy removes a firearm or Taser from its holster.
“I believe what our constituents want is transparency,” Schmaling said. “They want to know what we’re doing at 2 in the afternoon or 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “There’s been a lot of discussions on body cameras. We’ve had them in Racine County, not just on our deputy sheriff’s who patrol our streets, but also in our county jail.
‘I believe in transparency. I demanded it before our communities demanded it.”
Schmaling also implored not only the news media but the community at large to have patience instead of rushing to judgment at the sight of hastily posted video.
“Have some respect for what we do,” he said. “We make decisions in split seconds that we all look at on Monday morning under the bright lights.”