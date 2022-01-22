WATCH NOW: Area residents demonstrate in Gathering for Life event Saturday in Kenosha

Dozens of area residents gathered Saturday to demonstrate against abortion and pray the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this year.

The Gathering for Life event organized by the Kenosha Chapter of the Wisconsin Right to Life was held at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 75th Street. More than 60 braved the cold to sing, pray and display signs against abortion.

The event was held in conjunction with the 49th annual national March for Life rally, which was held Friday in Washington, D.C.

“I think it’s really important to support life from conception to natural death,” said James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. “(Life) is a gift from God and it’s something Christians should support and do everything we can to ensure that life is sacred and valued.”

He prayed over the demonstrators in the parking lot of St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., before the group headed to nearby sidewalks and green space to make their voices heard.

Pamela Mundling, the treasurer with the local Right to Life chapter, said she believes “abortion harms women.” She handed out signs before the event.

Jeanine Mayor, a local Roman Catholic grandmother, said she hopes every pregnancy ends with a child that “laughs and smiles.”

“I really enjoy seeing our little ones grow up,” she said. Mayor sang and prayed on a sidewalk facing 39th Avenue to the east. “We love everybody who’s here today.”

Want Roe v Wade ruling overturned

Many in attendance prayed the Jan. 22, 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a nationwide right to abortion be overturned in the coming months by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

“I hope and pray that it is overturned,” Roemke said. “That’s why people have been gathering at these things for so many years -- so that it would be overturned. Honestly, that’s one encouragement that brought me out here today, that maybe this would be the year that it would be overturned and babies’ lives would be saved.”

Mundling expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and we like to come out and stand for life and pray that God gives wisdom to our legislators and our judges so we can overturn the terrible procedure of abortion,” she said.

“We are praying very hard for the end of abortion,” Mayor said.

Sandy Martin said abortion is a “scourge on our land” and hopes Wisconsin develops a law similar to one recently passed in Texas, the nation’s second most populous state, which effectively bans most abortions

“Whatever works for Wisconsin,” she said. “I don’t think there should be abortion at all. … My heart goes out to the women that have had abortions and think it’s their only choice. I think we do a severe disservice to women to tell them (abortion) is their only way out of a situation.”

Martin, a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, said she does not believe President Joe Biden is Christian because of his administration's stance in support of reproductive rights.

“I don’t think he goes along with the Catholic Church’s (teachings),” she said. “I think he’s a Catholic in name only. … I think he uses that as a convenient front to be accepted by middle-of-the-road moderate people.”

Peaceful demonstration

The event was peaceful and many motorists honked their horns in support of the gathering from 11 a.m. to noon. Only a few motorists sped by or made crude hand gestures. One woman walking into the nearby Starbucks got into an argument with some of the demonstrators.

“It’s going to upset some people that pass by and encourage other people who pass by,” Roemke said before the event. “As with anything, people feel passionately about this on both sides and when you feel passionately about something you need to make your voice heard.”

“It’s a mix. Most cars that go by or just like ‘eh’ and some cars that go by are honking their horns and waving at us,” Mundling said.

The demonstration ended with soup and chili inside the nearby parish.

