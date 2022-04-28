WATCH NOW: Area residents honored during Kenosha Arbor Day commemoration programs

Six community leaders who died in 2021 are being remembered by the City of Kenosha during annual Arbor Day commemoration programs which began Thursday and continue today.
Those being honored include Michael H. Dean, Donald Holland, John Hosmanek, Gilbert “Gib” Ostman, Judy Rossow and Joyce Hill Westerman.
The city wopened the Arbor Day observations on Thursday with the planting of a tulip tree in honor of Westerman at 10 a.m. near the ball fields at Poerio Park, 1401 16th Ave.
Programs continued Thursday with the planting of an American Beech tree in an honor of Hosmanek at 10:45 a.m. at Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave.; and the planting of a gingko tree in honor of Dean at 11:30 a.m. at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.
Programs will continue Friday with the planting of an oak tree in honor of Rossow at 10 a.m. at Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave.; the planting of a Celebration Maple tree in honor of Ostman at 10:45 a.m. at Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 Third Ave.; and the planting of a Sugar Maple tree in honor of Holland at 11:30 a.m. at the Southport Marina,5707 Third Ave.
What is Arbor Day? Here's the meaning behind day for trees
It literally means tree day
The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.
Arbor Day started in Nebraska
Nebraska was the first U.S. state in the US to observe it as a formal holiday in 1872. However, the Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska, says "tree planting festivals are as old as civilization."
In 1872, Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former U.S. secretary of agriculture, submitted a resolution to Nebraska's State Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. After the board passed the resolution, more than one million trees were planted on the first official celebration of the day on April 10, 1872.
In 1885, Nebraska moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Morton's birthday. The event eventually spread to all 50 states and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Canada.
Nixon recognized it as a holiday
In 1972, former President Richard Nixon declared National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday in April. However, some states have designated different dates to ensure the trees are planted at the best time for growth.
"The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come," Nixon, who created the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in his proclamation. "Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours."
Trees offer tons of benefits
Morton and his wife sought to plant trees in Nebraska to increase the amount of shade from the hot prairie sun. Trees also served as windbreaks, fuel and building materials.
Today, trees provide wildlife habitat, erosion control and natural beauty, the Arbor Day Foundation says.
In addition, they offer huge benefits when it comes to absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change.
The public is welcome to attend any of the programs.
“It’s a wonderful tradition where we honor people on Arbor Day for things they have done for the community,” Mayor John Antaramian said Thursday morning at Southport Park.
Antaramian said the commemoration programs have been a Kenosha tradition for more than three decades.