WATCH NOW: Area residents honored during Kenosha Arbor Day commemoration programs

Six community leaders who died in 2021 are being remembered by the City of Kenosha during annual Arbor Day commemoration programs which began Thursday and continue today.

Those being honored include Michael H. Dean, Donald Holland, John Hosmanek, Gilbert “Gib” Ostman, Judy Rossow and Joyce Hill Westerman.

The city wopened the Arbor Day observations on Thursday with the planting of a tulip tree in honor of Westerman at 10 a.m. near the ball fields at Poerio Park, 1401 16th Ave.

Programs continued Thursday with the planting of an American Beech tree in an honor of Hosmanek at 10:45 a.m. at Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave.; and the planting of a gingko tree in honor of Dean at 11:30 a.m. at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.

Programs will continue Friday with the planting of an oak tree in honor of Rossow at 10 a.m. at Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave.; the planting of a Celebration Maple tree in honor of Ostman at 10:45 a.m. at Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 Third Ave.; and the planting of a Sugar Maple tree in honor of Holland at 11:30 a.m. at the Southport Marina,5707 Third Ave.

The public is welcome to attend any of the programs.

“It’s a wonderful tradition where we honor people on Arbor Day for things they have done for the community,” Mayor John Antaramian said Thursday morning at Southport Park.

Antaramian said the commemoration programs have been a Kenosha tradition for more than three decades.

