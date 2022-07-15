WATCH NOW: Area woman set to dive into her eighth Transplant Games of America

Deborah Ramsey of Zion, Ill. is all smiles as she speaks about the journey that has led her to train in the Kenosha YMCA’s lap pool in preparation for her eighth Transplant Games of America.

The games are set to take place at the in San Diego, July 29 to Aug. 3. Ramsey will participate in swimming, trivia, and cornhole this year.

Ramsey, now 66, was 3 years old when she was diagnosed with kidney disease.

“I didn’t think much of it until we found out that we found out that I had developed high blood pressure at my 5th grade physical appointment,” she said. “High blood pressure is considered a kidney killer.”

While Ramsey’s condition remained relatively controlled during her childhood, she was officially diagnosed with a condition called chronic glomerulonephritis in high school.

“I never let my condition hold me back,” she said. “I didn’t like to tell people about it, or allow it to keep me from doing anything I felt like.”

In high school she participated in cheerleading, theater, and track and field. In college, she continued on to be a gymnast, and traveled with the local Christian Youth Circus. “I was always so active. I wanted to try everything at least once,” Ramsey said.

She was 26 when her kidneys failed. “My son was 3,” she said. “My sister planned to donate a kidney, but she became pregnant. So, I took a chance and put my name on the donor list.”

Two and a half years later Ramsey received her kidney. “It was Dec. 11, 1984,” said Ramsey with a smile, “No recipient ever forgets their transplant date.” For 37 years with the donated kidney, she has experienced no major complications.

Busy raising three children, coaching cheerleading at Antioch High School, and running her grandfather’s feed store, it wasn’t until 2004 that Deborah felt she finally had the time to look into participating in the Transplant Games of America.

“I had been getting mail from them for several years,” said Ramsey. “I went to a few meetings and decided this was something that I had to do.” Ramsey attended the 2004 games in Minneapolis and participated in bowling, She captured ninth in her age division.

In 2006 Ramsey broadened her horizons and decided to try swimming. “My siblings and I grew up Air Force brats,” she explained. “There was a pool on every base. I never swam competitively, but I always loved to be in the water.”

The first event she had ever participated in was the butterfly. “I had never heard of the butterfly stroke, but as a newbie I thought my safest bet was to sign up for the event with the fewest participants. Hence, the butterfly,” she said.

This year, Ramsey will be participate in the 50-meter breaststroke and the 50-meter freestyle. “Age has taken away a lot of my mobility,” said Ramsey. “In the water I’m weightless, I can do flips that I could never do before. I’m free.”

Ramsey says her mother, Sadie Stahl, is her No. 1 fan. “I wish I had her energy,” shared Stahl with a laugh, “I am so proud of her. All throughout her life, she has rooted for the underdog and been the first to help other people. It’s wonderful to watch her progression.”

“My only gold medal so far has been in trivia,” said Ramsey. “I’m hoping that once I enter the 70-80 age division, I’ll get my gold in swimming, because I’ll be the only one that still wants to participate.”

For Ramsey, though, participating in the Transplant Games of America isn’t about winning, it’s about the community.

“When we walk around the convention center, our tags say ‘recipient’ on them. You see the word recipient, and you can look in the eyes of that person and know they have been through the same thing as you,” said Ramsey. “You develop a bond that other people just can’t understand.”

Next year, Ramsey hopes to attend the World Transplant Games in Australia. “What we have in this community is bigger than friendship,” she explained. “It’s another level of connection. You don’t even know the person standing next to you, but you want so badly to see them thrive. I want to participate in these games until I physically can’t anymore.”

For more information on how to become a registered donor in Wisconsin and to find additional inspiring stories like Ramsey’s, visit donatelifewisconsin.org.

“I’m so glad I had a kidney transplant,” said Ramsey. “I would never go back and have it any other way. This opened up so many doors for me to help others.”