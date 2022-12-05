SOMERS — Surrounded by their works of art, local high school students and their families gathered Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rita Tallen Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities to celebrate the college’s annual Art Party.

The event featured ninth through 12th grade student artwork in the gallery, which will be available to view through Jan. 15, art workshops, building tours and exhibition awards.

“It’s wonderful for young artists to have their work hung, for parents to see it and people to get a chance to see our wonderful facilities,” said Lesly Walker. “This gives them the opportunity to see themselves recognized as accomplished artists, and it’s also a great way to make connections with their teachers.”

Teachers from various high schools sent in their students’ works. Tremper High School art teacher Robbin Church said each teacher has a method to how the art is selected.

“I tend to look at the work that they produced and ask them to consider putting it in the show,” Church said. “Some of the other teachers will select students and encourage them to create something.”

Church said it was exciting for the students to have the opportunity to display their work in a professional space.

“It’s exciting,” Church said. “Giving the students the ability to display their work in other settings in higher education is a positive experience for them.”

Friday’s event was also a way for students to explore UW-Parkside facilities and programs, Walker said.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to allow the students that are within driving distance to come and discover our state-of-the-art facilities,” Walker said.

“The idea is that it’s a community outreach event, and at the same time, we want to shine light on the great work we do here at Parkside and say ‘We would love to have you be a Ranger.’”

Some of the available workshops at the event included printmaking, ceramic bowl decoration and typography.

Ruby Becker, a senior at Tremper High School, has a mixed media piece hanging on the walls of the gallery.

“I’m doing AP Art this year, and it’s about me, so I guess this piece is about me being loud because I’m a very expressive person,” Becker said. “It took me a week, so it was very quick compared to my other projects. I used a license plate, pastels, paint and graphite.”

This is Becker’s second year with art in the gallery.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m very glad the art teachers are doing this for us,” Becker said.

Heidi Falk, a senior at Tremper High School, has two different pieces of artwork at the gallery. One of which was a 3D photo piece.

“For the bathtub one, I kind of wanted to express something that was peaceful and tranquil. I had found some roses were in my room and I thought, ‘That would be a cool thing to add, just to spice it up a little bit,” Faulk said. “I showed my teacher and she was like, ‘Wow, we could do so much more with it.’ So, we cut it and added some stuff to it. The face pops out a little bit to kind of look out at you. I’m actually pretty proud of that one.”

“My other piece is a 3D piece that kind of looks like a monster,” Faulk said. “It actually opens. It’s supposed to look like you’re opening the mind because it’s a little brain. It’s made of foam. cardboard, a lot of paper mache and air dry clay.”

This was Falk’s first year being featured in the exhibition.

“I feel proud of myself,” Faulk said. “It feels good to have my work recognized.”