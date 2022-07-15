 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: At least five vehicles involved in multi-vehicle crash at I-94

At least five vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-94 interchange at 71st Street Friday afternoon. No official information on the status of the occupants was available as of 5:30 Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred sometime around 4 p.m., involving a black Hyundai sedan, a black Nissan SUV, a red Subaru hatchback, a red sedan of unknown make, and a silver SUV of unknown make.

Several  of the vehicles' occupants seemed to be walking around, with one man taking a jacket and other belongings from the black Nissan SUV which had rolled.

The Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department were on-scene.

