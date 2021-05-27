WATCH NOW: Athletic facilities facelift at University of Wisconsin-Parkside coming along

The overhaul of the indoor Sports and Activity Center on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus is nearly complete.
And as Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin puts it, the changes are going to be transformational.
Gavin and other staff members led a guided VIP tour Monday of all the work that’s ongoing as part of the university’s RangerVision 2020, a $5 million campaign for the SAC that includes the construction of two new facilities, along with major enhancements inside the De Simone Gymnasium.
Work is nearing the finish line in the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center and the Rick Kilps Multipurpose Turf Center — named for Olsen and Kilps, two longtime coaches on campus — and is well underway inside the De Simone, which houses men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.
The timing of the campaign, which started last March, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, was anything but perfect, but Gavin said in a telephone interview Tuesday that he couldn’t be more pleased and excited by the progress.
And he can’t wait to see it all come to life very soon.
“It was unexpected what transpired for all of us over the course of the next year-plus (after starting the RangerVision 2020 campaign), but it’s been good to continue to make progress and continue to kind of plug away on these projects,” Gavin said. “They’re going to be transformational.
“They’re really going to enhance what we do here, not only with Parkside athletics, but for a number of users at the university, as well as the community. To be able to make progress, despite not only the challenges we faced, but what most of us faced over the course of the year-plus (because of the pandemic), is something we’re proud of. We don’t take it for granted, and certainly a lot of people have helped us make that progress.”
Coming along
Gavin said work inside the Olsen and Kilps centers is at about the 85% mark, while the heavy lifting has just begun inside the De Simone, which he said is about 15-20% completed.
Within the Olsen Center are two golf simulators that are installed and fully functional and an up-and-running 10-by-20 putting green, and the entire space has had turf installed. All that’s left, Gavin said, are some of the finishing touches, including netting, a clubhouse with lockers and club storage and some branding and donor work.
Inside the Kilps Center, Gavin said all the turf and most of the padding has been installed, along with the netting and batting cages, which — like the golf facility — leaves just a few “loose ends,” he said.
And, as far as the De Simone? The bleachers that date back more than four decades already are a thing of the past, with the remaining upgrades that include two VIP spaces, two video boards and an LED scorer’s table still on the horizon.
Gavin said most of the work in the De Simone is targeted for completion by Sept. 1, but he added there will be some things that won’t quite be done by the time the women’s volleyball team reports for practice at the end of the summer.
Turning that facility into a state-of-the-art one has long been on Gavin’s radar.
“With the De Simone gym project, I’ve been pretty blunt and transparent that the goal at the end of the day is to take a dated, high school gym and turn it into a college atmosphere,” he said. “That’s really our goal with that project.”
Attracting recruits
One immediate benefit to the facelift is how potential student-athlete recruits will see the campus and its upgraded facilities, Gavin said.
In a competitive world like scholarship-based NCAA Division II athletics, putting your best foot forward to a potential recruit is critical.
“When you think of a recruit walking in at 17 years old, and maybe he or she is considering competing at Division I or Division II peers of ours, they want to walk into a gym and an atmosphere that feels like college,” Gavin said. “It feels like college volleyball, it feels like college basketball, it feels like college wrestling.
“It’s really what we’re trying to do with that project from a recruiting perspective, as well as what our student-athletes experience.”
Both the Olsen and Kilps centers also offer a getaway from the Wisconsin winters, which also is critical, Gavin said, because those sports start competing with snow still likely in play.
“Wisconsin winters were not built for college sports, especially in the spring for baseball and softball,” he said. “We start playing baseball games in mid-February to early March. Our season is really done by early May. We need space, both indoors and outdoors, to accommodate that.”
And it’s not just the current student-athletes on campus who will benefit from the upgrades, either.
Once the timing is worked out to take care of the university’s teams, the door will be more than open to welcome the community to use those same spaces, Gavin said.
“We think they’re going to be beautiful facilities,” he said. “Whether it’s a youth baseball team or softball, soccer, people in the community that want to work on their golf game in the winter, we think the spaces are certainly going to provide that opportunity.
“... We want to have young people step foot on a college campus, to learn more about Parkside, to experience what we have going on here. We’re excited about absolutely bringing people to the Sports and Activity Center for a lot of reasons, for all these different facilities, at a higher rate than we have (in the past).”
Fitting tributes
Gavin also said having the two new facilities named after Olsen and Kilps made perfect sense because of the impact both men have had, not only on campus, but around the community and beyond.
And that’s part of the history that Gavin has tried to embrace since his arrival at the university in July 2017.
“The ability to make progress for our current student-athletes and for the future of Parkside athletics in ways that link and honor the legacy of our past, it really doesn’t get any better than that,” Gavin said. “You’re doing the work you want to do to continue to make progress.
“As it relates to ‘Coach O’ and Coach Kilps, certainly both are well-deserving of recognition, well-deserving of their story being told. We want to keep their legacies front and center as we move forward, add more success and more championships to Parkside athletics. These two spaces, I think, are really fitting of that.”