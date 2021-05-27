WATCH NOW: Athletic facilities facelift at University of Wisconsin-Parkside coming along

“They’re really going to enhance what we do here, not only with Parkside athletics, but for a number of users at the university, as well as the community. To be able to make progress, despite not only the challenges we faced, but what most of us faced over the course of the year-plus (because of the pandemic), is something we’re proud of. We don’t take it for granted, and certainly a lot of people have helped us make that progress.”

Coming along

Gavin said work inside the Olsen and Kilps centers is at about the 85% mark, while the heavy lifting has just begun inside the De Simone, which he said is about 15-20% completed.

Within the Olsen Center are two golf simulators that are installed and fully functional and an up-and-running 10-by-20 putting green, and the entire space has had turf installed. All that’s left, Gavin said, are some of the finishing touches, including netting, a clubhouse with lockers and club storage and some branding and donor work.

Inside the Kilps Center, Gavin said all the turf and most of the padding has been installed, along with the netting and batting cages, which — like the golf facility — leaves just a few “loose ends,” he said.