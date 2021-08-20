WATCH NOW: Attracting new law enforcement officers seen as a challenge by area officials at roundtable discussion

Once children are in high school, Vega said, their opinions of law enforcement oftentimes are already formed.

“(When) these kids are doing major crimes of stealing cars and (other) things, they have no thought of their future,” Vega said. “But if they have positive contacts like I did growing up with these police officers, you can think of joining the military or becoming a police officer yourself instead of looking at a life of incarceration and being lost in the system.”

Vega added that forging those relationships at a young age will only pay dividends down the road, even if it comes years later when children become adults.

“If you have that positive contact, you’d be surprised at them coming forward to stop (a crime later),” he said.

“We need more funding to get more officers on the street. Then we can show them a different future they can have, to cooperate with us, to let us know the issues.”

Looking back

With the anniversary of the Jacob Blake shooting and the riots that followed on Monday, Deates reflected on the last year in Kenosha.