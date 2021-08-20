WATCH NOW: Attracting new law enforcement officers seen as a challenge by area officials at roundtable discussion

FRANKLIN — Ask a room full of law enforcement officers the one big issue they have in their profession in 2021, and most will say it’s dollars and cents.
That is, funding to not only recruit the next round of police officers who patrol our streets, but also to train and retain them.
And has become quite an issue.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, led a law enforcement roundtable discussion Thursday morning that included a number of sheriffs, police chiefs, officers, fellow politicians and community members.
Most of the 90-minute discussions focused how to fund — and not defund, which has become a buzzword in the past year — the police.
“You hear a minority of voices calling to defund the police,” Steil said. “I think it’s really important that we make a statement in the opposite direction of how important it is to fund the police.”
Steil said there are currently two pieces of federal legislation on the table that he said are bogged down by both parties. One proposal deals with the protection of qualified immunity for police and the other to allow “no-knock” warrants when the situation calls for that.
If politicians in both parties can reach a middle ground, additional funding could come from that, Steil said.
“If we can navigate those two pieces, I think we’ll be able to marry a Democratic proposal and a Republican proposal, and maybe what we’ll get out of that is some additional funding for training in particular for our law enforcement.”
Kenosha Police Association President Pete Deates said recruitment in his department has become a challenge.
In the latest round of hiring, there were just more than 100 applicants, a far cry from when he began in the department.
There are many reasons for a decline, but one key factor sticks out, Deates said. It has to do with how police officers are depicted by the media.
“Many of those situations, including what we had in Kenosha (with the shooting of Jacob Blake), the officer is cleared of any wrongdoing,” Deates explained.
“I think if there can be more publicity, more media coverage of what officers are doing right, it would show that police officers are human beings,” Deates added. “If (the media) can show the humanized side and the positive (side) of it, I think that would help with recruiting.”
Kenosha Police Officer Javier Vega, a six-year veteran of the department, told the panel that he wants to not only see more funding, but also for police officers to start reaching young people before it’s too late.
Once children are in high school, Vega said, their opinions of law enforcement oftentimes are already formed.
“(When) these kids are doing major crimes of stealing cars and (other) things, they have no thought of their future,” Vega said. “But if they have positive contacts like I did growing up with these police officers, you can think of joining the military or becoming a police officer yourself instead of looking at a life of incarceration and being lost in the system.”
Vega added that forging those relationships at a young age will only pay dividends down the road, even if it comes years later when children become adults.
“If you have that positive contact, you’d be surprised at them coming forward to stop (a crime later),” he said.
“We need more funding to get more officers on the street. Then we can show them a different future they can have, to cooperate with us, to let us know the issues.”
Looking back
With the anniversary of the Jacob Blake shooting and the riots that followed on Monday, Deates reflected on the last year in Kenosha.
“Our community and department has been through a lot over the last year,” he said. “One thing it shows is that our city is very resilient. I believe our community and police department is stronger than it has ever been.
“We’ve had a lot of great conversations with groups in the community that we haven’t had in the past. Our goal is to continue to develop those relationships in the community.”
Kimberly Warner, who owns two downtown Kenosha businesses that were affected by the riots, said she sees the dedication from the police on a daily basis.
“They’re taking the time to get to know us,” she said. “They’re coming in and knowing their neighborhoods. After everything we’ve been through, it makes me feel safe again, and it gives me such spirit and happiness and the light to know that we’re moving in the right direction.”