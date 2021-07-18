WATCH NOW: Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie has reached number of goals as 2nd year begins

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It’s been a little more than a year since the Aurora Health Care Center in the village opened its doors to the public.
And through the middle of a pandemic, the facility has reached a number of its goals to date.
Several Aurora administrators, led by Donna Jamieson, president of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, recently updated the public with a guided tour of the facility, 12500 Aurora Drive.
“One of the important things for us with the opening of this facility is we really wanted to provide more access to specialty care and outpatient surgery in this community,” Jamieson said. “We know with the growth in the community and the number of residents and businesses moving into the community, there was going to be more need for that access to that care.
“With that in mind, we’ve actually identified certain specialties, along with primary care services, to make sure we provide that access to that care.”
The 200,000-square-foot facility has 26 physicians on site, Jamieson said, along with another 14 to 15 who have offices in other Aurora locations and rotate through different facilities.
Specialties on the clinic side include urology and men’s health; orthopedics, including chiropractic care; general surgery, which includes plastic surgery; and children’s health, which includes some sub-specialties as well.
Kim Meyer, senior director for administration, said plans include adding a spine program at the Pleasant Prairie location.
On the surgical side, the facility features 11 operating rooms, including eight that are currently in use, Jamieson said.
Jamieson said the facility has experienced solid growth in the past year, with about 4,000 visits a month, along with about 100 surgical procedures since that part of the clinic opened last November.
The surgical center still has to complete multiple credentialing procedures, Jamieson said, and in the wake of COVID-19, that process was handled virtually this past year.
“They will most likely come again for another visit just to physically come on site and take a look at everything again,” Jamieson said.
In the wake of the pandemic, Jamieson said the facility continues to see patients through virtual visits — but those numbers have dropped significantly — and has now started to see a return by many to in-person care visits.
“We still are seeing a fair number of virtual visits, although many patients are reverting back to the in-person visit,” Jamieson said.