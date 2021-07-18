WATCH NOW: Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie has reached number of goals as 2nd year begins

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It’s been a little more than a year since the Aurora Health Care Center in the village opened its doors to the public.

And through the middle of a pandemic, the facility has reached a number of its goals to date.

Several Aurora administrators, led by Donna Jamieson, president of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, recently updated the public with a guided tour of the facility, 12500 Aurora Drive.

“One of the important things for us with the opening of this facility is we really wanted to provide more access to specialty care and outpatient surgery in this community,” Jamieson said. “We know with the growth in the community and the number of residents and businesses moving into the community, there was going to be more need for that access to that care.

“With that in mind, we’ve actually identified certain specialties, along with primary care services, to make sure we provide that access to that care.”

The 200,000-square-foot facility has 26 physicians on site, Jamieson said, along with another 14 to 15 who have offices in other Aurora locations and rotate through different facilities.