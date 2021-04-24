WATCH NOW: Back in fashion: Crowd turns out for area spring fashion show

“And we’re looking at 90-some-odd tickets, almost 100.”

Yes, at its heart the event was a fashion show. But it was so much more than that.

It was a perfect microcosm of how communities have banded together to help small businesses — which by extension means family, friends and neighbors — pull through during the pandemic.

Started as a hobby

Willerth, a retired English teacher, spent her career in education. She grew up in Chicago, however, the daughter of a downtown jeweler.

“(I was) playing with diamonds when I was a little girl,” Willerth said.

That led to a passion for fashion and design, which she fostered into quite a hobby during her time off from teaching.

“This was just something fun to do in the summer,” Willerth said. “I went to an auction, and after an auction, I thought, ‘I can do this.’ So I started doing costuming. I did off-Broadway shows, and I did movies and plays, just for costumes. So then I kind of accessorized with the jewelry part of it. My dad was a jeweler, so it was kind of a natural (fit).”