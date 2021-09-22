WATCH NOW: 'Band of angels': School-aged girls support neighbor with cancer

The Strawberry Creek subdivision is a sunny place to be, and not just for the large field of pick-your-own sunflowers that abuts it at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm.
A few blocks west live a pair of school-aged girls working to bring sunshine into the life of one of their neighbors.
In the past year, Grace DeYoung, 12, and Emme Dorey, 10, who attend Bristol Elementary School, have carried out two fundraisers for their neighbor, Alicia Rayner, 44, who has a rare form of cancer.
In their most recent effort in August, the girls — who call themselves the Sunflower Bakers — launched a large-scale bake sale, giving Alicia $750 to help offset expenses for her medical care.
Circle of care
The girls’ initiative is an extension of the community of care that has enveloped Rayner and her family since they moved into the neighborhood six years ago, says Rayner.
Alicia, her husband, Tim, and two sons, Caleb and Jacob, were living in Antioch, Ill., in 2014 when she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a cancer that affects the body’s smooth muscles and organs, such as the bladder and stomach.
In the past seven years, Alicia Rayner has had over 100 rounds of chemotherapy and numerous surgeries to defeat the disease that she says “has hit everything from my shoulders to my feet.”
After an initial surgery at Condell Hospital in Illinois, Rayner began seeing specialists at MB Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
The Rayners then moved to a home in the Strawberry Creek subdivision in 2016, and it wasn’t long before they began making friends in the neighborhood.
“I had just come back (from Texas) from a major surgery when we moved in,” Rayner said.
Neighbors Amy DeYoung and Marie Dorey and their daughters, Grace and Emme, formed an immediate bond with the Rayners.
“We became an instant extended family for sure,” Amy said. “We loved (Alicia) right away. It was instant with her.”
When Rayner had local hospital stays, her friends decorated her hospital rooms. When she came home from out of town, there was chalk art in her driveway with special messages from neighborhood children. The parents put together a “meal train” to provide food for the family, as well.
Grace and Emme were there for Alicia from day one, they said.
“Whenever she would come home from chemotherapy, we would decorate her driveway and garage with streamers to make her feel welcomed,” Grace said. “I also remember we all got a turn shaving her hair the day before she went for another chemotherapy.”
For her part, Rayner, 44, a science teacher in Gurnee, Ill., marshalled her talents to help the younger children understand what she was going through.
“She used balloons to represent how chemo kills cancer cells,” Marie said.
Bake sale
Expanding on ways to support Rayner, during the summer of 2020, Alicia and Emme made and sold friendship bracelets, raising $400.
On the success of that, this summer Emme suggested they put on a bake sale.
But it wasn’t just any bake sale, said their moms.
“The girls hand-wrote recipes, ingredients they needed and baking-day strategies,” Amy said. “The girls ran it like a real business, with planning spreadsheets and professional packaging.”
“At first we wanted to make 15 things, but we got (the list) to seven,” Grace said.
The items included chocolate chip cookies, chocolate mint brownies, cake pops and even dog biscuits.
“They worked on the project for weeks, starting in May,” Marie said.
The girls designed a flyer and pre-order sheet and set an Aug. 12 delivery date. Among the final details was naming their enterprise.
“We picked the name Sunflower Bakers, because sunflowers are Miss Alicia’s favorites,” Grace said.
“The sunflower is also the symbol used by the Sarcoma Community Alliance,” Rayner added.
The fundraiser was a secret kept from Rayner until the day she received her own baked goods order, along with a bunch of sunflowers and money collected from the sale.
“I didn’t know about any of this! You guys kept a good, long secret!” she said to the girls during the interview for this story.
To keep it a secret, the flyer only mentioned that funds would benefit “a family in need.”
“We thought it was so great she ordered from her own fundraiser,” Marie said.
The girls’ parents are very proud of them.
“They are hard-working, smart, beautiful inside and out,” Marie said.
Alicia says the money generated by the bracelets and bake sale will help pay for travel to the Texas cancer center.
In addition to her cancer specialists in Texas, Rayner has worked with medical professionals at Froedtert South and Aurora hospitals.
Rayner’s cancer continues, but her outlook is healthy.
“She lights up a room,” Amy said.
Rayner jokes that despite her many surgeries, including one on her stomach, her appetite and weight remain steady.
“This is my fighting weight!” she says.
“Alicia is fun in any situation, even facing chemotherapy,” Marie said. “We have themed pre-chemo parties: hip-hop, 90s, Trolls, Chemo de Mayo.”
“We call it ‘themo-therapy,’” Alicia joked.
As a thank you to the Sunflower Bakers, Rayner gifted them with aprons decorated with sunflowers and the words, “You are my sunshine.”
About her young neighbors and their parents, Rayner says, “They lift me up in fun and prayer and love. They are a band of angels.”
WATCH NOW & IN PHOTOS: 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake
The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Old Settlers Park, in Paddock Lake.
The festivities included authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles.
Festivities were sponsored by County Executive Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the eventual construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park. As of Sept. 3, 2021, the Oktoberfest group has raised more than $130,000 of its $150,000 goal.
Traditional German music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band gave the 10th annual Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake an authentic atmosp…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Heinz Mattmann, originally from Switzerland, and George Albright, both of New Glarus, play traditional Swiss Alphornbläsers, which are about 1…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Traditional German music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band gave the 10th annual Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake an authentic atmosp…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Friends Shelley Cooper of Salem Lakes, Kristi Lejcar of Bristol and Mary Burdette of New Munster enjoy some cold brews served in a souvenir Ge…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
And they’re off! Frontrunner (and return reigning champ) Chewbaca, 4, left the other Doxies in the dust as he runs to his owner at the annual,…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
After two races, the winners of the Dachshund Dash at the 10th annual Oktoberfest had plenty to grin about. Owners Steven Pacheco, holding Dam…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Four-year-old Pug, Otis, owned by 7-year-old Elaina and 8-year-old Scarlett of Bristol, ran straight to the finish for first place in the All …
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Bristol Fire Department and Salem Rescue Honor Guard members Chris Oliver, Paul Werfelmann and Battalion Chief Wes Miner rang a bell to commem…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Anne Jensen with Salon Distinction in Paddock Lake gives Avery Meachum, 11, of Pleasant Prairie some German braids at the 10th annual Oktoberf…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Six-year-old Millie Smekens of Powers Lake concentrates with intensity while decorating her pumpkin during the Oktoberfest event Saturday.
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Jacqueline and Andy Boyd of Kenosha stop to take a peek under the hood of a 1969 American Motors AMX, owned by Claud Wideman, also of Kenosha.…