WATCH NOW: 'Band of angels': School-aged girls support neighbor with cancer

The Strawberry Creek subdivision is a sunny place to be, and not just for the large field of pick-your-own sunflowers that abuts it at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm.

A few blocks west live a pair of school-aged girls working to bring sunshine into the life of one of their neighbors.

In the past year, Grace DeYoung, 12, and Emme Dorey, 10, who attend Bristol Elementary School, have carried out two fundraisers for their neighbor, Alicia Rayner, 44, who has a rare form of cancer.

In their most recent effort in August, the girls — who call themselves the Sunflower Bakers — launched a large-scale bake sale, giving Alicia $750 to help offset expenses for her medical care.

Circle of care

The girls’ initiative is an extension of the community of care that has enveloped Rayner and her family since they moved into the neighborhood six years ago, says Rayner.

Alicia, her husband, Tim, and two sons, Caleb and Jacob, were living in Antioch, Ill., in 2014 when she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a cancer that affects the body’s smooth muscles and organs, such as the bladder and stomach.