WATCH NOW: Baskets of Joy is back with more; Second chance drive-thru set for Saturday

Kenosha’s Baskets of Joy Easter project — which has been making children smile since 2009 — found a way to keep the joy going even through a global pandemic.
The volunteer group puts together Easter baskets for children in this area who otherwise wouldn’t receive goodies from the Easter Bunny. The first year, 19 baskets were given to kids in the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter.
From there, the project expanded, creating 665 baskets in 2018 and a whopping 1,209 baskets in 2019. (In 2020, the project was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down pretty much everything for several months.)
This year, organizer Danielle Rasmussen was hoping to have 1,000 baskets ready.
She should have thought bigger.
“We did 1,240 Easter baskets for children in need,” Rasmussen said.
The baskets were donated to community shelters and organizations as usual, and, for the first time, Baskets of Joy hosted a Drive-Thru Easter Basket Distribution 4 to 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Kenosha Moose Lodge. It was open to anyone in need.
The first-time event had a good turnout, with 800 baskets given out to the public, plus shelters and local outreach organizations, Rasmussen said.
“It was a great year,” she added. “I’m looking forward to 2022.”
BUT baskets of Joy 2021 isn’t quite finished yet.
Saturday morning, starting at 8 a.m., families in need have a second chance to take home a Baskets of Joy Easter basket.
“Arnetta Griffin of God’s Kitchen will be distributing food boxes and has graciously agreed to hand out any baskets we still have,” Rasmussen said. “This is a second chance for folks who may have been unable to attend our drive-thru event to grab a basket.”
The Second Chance Drive-Thru is Saturday in the parking lot of the former Kenosha Kmart store on 52nd Street a block west of 39th Avenue.
More Easter fun
The weather forecast is actually decent for this weekend, with highs in the 60s and no rain, which works out perfectly for these outdoor Easter events:
In Salem Lakes, an Easter Egg Hunt starts at 1 p.m. in Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Ave. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos, starting at noon. The Easter Egg hunt lineup for kids begins at 1 p.m. Note: Bring your own bag to collect Easter eggs.
This free event is open to anyone in the community. You can RSVP through the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2n22DcWu9. (or search “Salem Lakes Easter egg hunt” on Facebook).
The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting its “Eggstravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with events for kids including a Trunk-or-Treat, a Cluck-Cluck Door Hunt throughout the zoo to collect candy, photos with the Easter Bunny (for $5) and to-go cookie decorating, egg decorating and crafts. The event is free with zoo admission ($10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger). For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Have a question or comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
