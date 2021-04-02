WATCH NOW: Baskets of Joy is back with more; Second chance drive-thru set for Saturday

BUT baskets of Joy 2021 isn’t quite finished yet.

Saturday morning, starting at 8 a.m., families in need have a second chance to take home a Baskets of Joy Easter basket.

“Arnetta Griffin of God’s Kitchen will be distributing food boxes and has graciously agreed to hand out any baskets we still have,” Rasmussen said. “This is a second chance for folks who may have been unable to attend our drive-thru event to grab a basket.”

The Second Chance Drive-Thru is Saturday in the parking lot of the former Kenosha Kmart store on 52nd Street a block west of 39th Avenue.

More Easter fun

The weather forecast is actually decent for this weekend, with highs in the 60s and no rain, which works out perfectly for these outdoor Easter events:

In Salem Lakes, an Easter Egg Hunt starts at 1 p.m. in Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Ave. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos, starting at noon. The Easter Egg hunt lineup for kids begins at 1 p.m. Note: Bring your own bag to collect Easter eggs.

This free event is open to anyone in the community. You can RSVP through the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2n22DcWu9. (or search “Salem Lakes Easter egg hunt” on Facebook).